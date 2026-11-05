BPI brings financial literacy and digital learning to over 73,000 students nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — As part of its commitment to fostering inclusive growth and empowering communities through education, the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), through BPI Foundation (BPIF), continues to expand access to financial literacy and quality learning resources across the country.

BPIF believes that building a more financially empowered Philippines starts with equipping young Filipinos with the knowledge, skills, and values they need to make informed decisions and pursue better opportunities. Through education, the Foundation seeks to help create pathways toward greater financial capability and long-term economic mobility.

This commitment comes to life through the FinEd Unboxed School Caravan, BPIF's nationwide partnership with Knowledge Channel Foundation, Inc. (KCFI), which brings technology-enabled learning tools and financial education content to public schools, particularly in underserved communities.

Photo Release From left: Dr. Arnen Tanaleon-Rivera, senior education program specialist (SEPS)/division coordinator; Herman Gabiota-public schools district supervisor of Jordan II; Dr. Lolita Demapindan, public schools district supervisor - Jordan I; Dr.Rolando B. Jamora, OIC schools division superintendent; Manolo Roberto Nava, BPIF program head for financial education; Rico Peña, BPI head for enterprise operations; Kristina Marica Aquino, BPIF FinEd program coordinator; Jose Sampang Jr., head of BPI Visayas Division; Clyde Andrada, BPI area business director; Jennifer Ann Leyson, BPI area business director; and Dr.Edlyn D.Legita, chief education supervisor - school governance and operations division, during the Jordan, Guimaras turnover ceremony.

As part of the initiative, BPIF and KCFI recently turned over Knowledge Channel TV (KCTV) packages to 15 public high schools across Iloilo City, Guimaras, Zamboanga City, Basilan, Cagayan de Oro City, and Misamis Oriental. The rollout will benefit more than 73,000 learners and teachers by expanding access to curriculum-based multimedia educational content.

Five additional schools in Rizal Province are set to receive KCTV packages in November, further extending the program's reach to more Filipino learners nationwide.

The turnover represents more than the donation of educational equipment. It is an investment in schools, educators, and students, providing access to learning resources that support academic achievement, financial capability, and lifelong learning.

“At BPI, we believe financial education is a powerful tool for empowerment. By helping young Filipinos develop practical money management skills early, we can help build a generation that is more responsible, resilient, and prepared for the future,” said BPIF Trustee Catherine Santamaria.

Each KCTV package provides access to more than 1,500 educational videos and learning resources that can be used offline, giving teachers additional tools to enrich classroom instruction and make learning more engaging and accessible.

“The turnover of Knowledge Channel TV is more than providing access to curriculum-based video lessons. It is an investment in the future of every learner who will benefit from engaging, interactive, and relevant educational content designed to make learning more effective and meaningful,” said KCFI Vice President Edric Calma.

Photo Release From left: Jaypee Zuñiga, KCFI Production Head; Christian Gaite, KCFI Learning Solutions Head; Manolo Roberto Nava, BPIF program head for financial education; Jay Treñas, executive assistant to the city mayor of Iloilo; Dr. Ma. Luz De los Reyes, Ph.D., CESO V, Schools Division superintendent of Iloilo City; Edric Calma, KCFI vice president; Lady Julie Grace Baronda, Iloilo City vice mayor; Dr. May Rose O. Suerte?, assistant regional director for finance & administrative services - DOST Region VI; Clyde Andrada, BPI area business director; Jennifer Ann Leyson, BPI area business director; Rico Peña, BPI head for enterprise operations; and Jose Sampang Jr., head of BPI Visayas division during the Iloilo City turnover ceremony.

The initiative also advances financial literacy through Estudyantipid, a learning series designed to make money management practical and relatable for students. Topics include saving, budgeting, responsible spending, entrepreneurship, and scam awareness, helping young people develop financial habits and decision-making skills that they can apply in everyday life.

By integrating financial education into the classroom experience, the program reinforces values such as responsibility, discipline, and resilience, equipping students with essential life skills as they prepare for an increasingly digital and complex financial environment.

Photo Release From left: Kristina Marica Aquino, BPIF FinEd program coordinator; Phil Bada, BPI area business director at CDO North Caraga Area; Jenny Lui, BPI area business director at Zamboanga-Iligan Area; Manolo Roberto Nava, BPIF program head for financial education; Maria Asuncion Rafols, education program supervisor, SDO Misamis; Atty. Roy Raagas, city administrator-mayor's office; Roy Lumban, SDO CDO representative; Alma Pacamalan, School Principal IV- MOGCHS; Edric Calma, KCFI vice president; Gjay Malapo, BPIF FinEd program manager; Christian Gaite, KCFI learning solutions head; and Jaypee Zuñiga, KCFI production head during the Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental turnover ceremony.

BPIF recognizes that meaningful financial inclusion goes beyond access to financial services. It requires capability: the ability to understand choices, manage resources, identify risks, and act with confidence.

Recipient schools:

Iloilo and Guimaras

Jordan National High School

Trinidad V. Canja-Sta. Teresa National High School

Iloilo City National High School

Jaro National High School

Ramon Avancena National High School

Zamboanga City and Basilan

Zamboanga City National High School – Main

Ayala National High School

Talon-Talon National High School

Isabela City National High School

Basilan National High School

Cagayan De Oro and Misamis Oriental

Misamis Oriental General Comprehensive High School

Cagayan De Oro National High School

Canitoan National High School

Carmen National High School

Pedro “Oloy” N. Roa Sr. High School

The turnover forms part of the continuing nationwide rollout of the FinEd Unboxed School Caravan, with succeeding legs scheduled in Rizal Province. These upcoming installations will further expand access to multimedia educational resources and financial literacy content for schools, teachers, and learners across the country.

Through BPIF, BPI continues to champion education and financial wellness as key drivers of inclusive development, helping equip the next generation with the knowledge, confidence, and values needed to build more secure futures and contribute to a more financially resilient Philippines.

To learn more about BPIF’s programs, visit www.bpifoundation.org or follow BPI Foundation on Facebook (@BPIFoundation) and Instagram (@bpifoundationinc).

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by BPI. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.