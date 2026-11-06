PGFlex Invitational cagefest: Olivarez shocks UP; CEU blasts La Salle

MANILA, Philippines — Olivarez College served notice of its title aspirations by stunning defending champion University of the Philippines, 91-89, in the PGFlex Invitational Tournament 2026 Quintana Cup on Thursday, November 5 at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Jovel Baliling led Olivarez’s well-balanced attack, scattering 19 points spiked by four triples, while five other teammates tallied at least eight points or more to jumpstart their campaign on a winning note.

The concerted efforts of the Sea Lions were enough to outlast the Diliman-based squad in the preseason tournament that gathered eight schools, including Teams B squads from the UAAP and NCAA.

It also negated the eight triples made by Irish Coquia, who almost single-handedly carried the fight for the Maroons. Coquia, a versatile guard, finished with 35 points and eight assists in almost 35 minutes of action. He had 25 in the team’s 88-47 win over Diliman College.

Reigning UCAL champion Centro Escolar University likewise fired its warning by crushing La Salle, 101-77, thanks largely to a huge third quarter assault.

Protecting a 49-40 halftime lead, the Scorpions, starring Precious Momowei, Stanley Troy Gicoso, and Geric Canete, ripped the game wide apart by outscoring the Archers, 26-12, and hand the Taft-based squad its first defeat in two starts.

UP, which dominated the event last season through the valiant efforts of current stars like Veejay Pre, James Payosing, and Elliot Dimaculangan, slipped to 1-1 in the event backed by Smart, Puso.com, Hapee Toothpaste, Mighty Bond, Spalding, Maruyama, Gerry’s Grill, Crane, Vital Purified Water and Akari.

The 6-foot-9 Momowei, a transferee from University of the East, produced a double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds. He also got ample support from Gigoso and Canete, who logged 18 points apiece.

CEU’s show of force put to waste the 31-point performance of Agjanti Miller. The former San Beda star had 27 points in the team’s shock 70-94 defeat to league-leading Manila Central University (2-0) and 36 in the team’s 92-82 win over St. Clare. (Pool story)