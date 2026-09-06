Perpetual scores twinkill vs SSC

MANILA, Philippines — Compete like underdogs.

That was the motto inculcated by Perpetual Help coach Olsen Racela to his Altas as they downed the winless but feisty San Sebastian Stags, 82-75, yesterday at the Filoil Centre to continue making progress approaching the NCAA Season 102 playoff round.

“Coach Olsen reminded us to always play like underdogs,” said UPHSD assistant coach Allan Albano referring to Racela, who quickly left after the game to catch up with his PBA squad Barangay Ginebra playing San Miguel Beer in a crucial tiff.

That mentality helped the Las Piñas-based dribblers overcome a late, furious fightback by the Stags, who showed that they can still compete despite finishing the preliminary round without a win in 13 outings.

The Altas improved to 4-8 and somehow got some confidence from it heading to the play-in phase.

Mark Gojo Cruz found his rhythm and sizzled with 19 points on top of six rebounds and five assists while Juan Tulabut came out of nowhere to also scatter 19.

In the other game, Jose Rizal U downed St. Benilde, 85-79, to claim the twice-to-beat edge in quarters with a 10-3 record.

The Blazers dropped to 8-4.