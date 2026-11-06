PAECâ€™s 4S framework puts Filipino hospitality at the heart of attractions industry

PAEC’s 4S framework puts Filipino hospitality at the heart of attractions industry

Dr. Lawrence Li Tan (fifth from left), president and CEO of Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corp., brings Filipino ingenuity and malasakit to the international stage, highlighting these values as key ingredients in the success of the company’s attractions.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is bringing its homegrown approach to “edutainment” and experiential attractions to a wider Asian audience as Dr. Lawrence Li Tan, president and chief executive officer of Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corp. (PAEC), joins industry leaders at the 2026 World Amusement and Attractions Development Summit (WAS-Bangkok), held as part of the World Travel and Culture Expo in Bangkok, Thailand, from October 29 to 31.

Tan was invited to address amusement, family entertainment, tourism and attractions executives on a subject that has increasingly become central to the business of destinations: how to combine entertainment, education, hospitality and sound operating strategy into an attraction that guests want to revisit.

His presentation, “The 4S: The Secret Sauce of Smiles and Science,” draws from PAEC’s experience developing and operating a diverse portfolio of educational and entertainment concepts in the Philippines.

The framework centers on four elements—Service, Science, Strategy and Smiles—which Tan describes not simply as separate operating functions, but as interconnected components of a sustainable attractions business.

At the heart of the model is a distinctly Filipino ingredient: malasakit, or genuine care for the guest.

For PAEC, service goes beyond scripts and standard operating procedures. The company has sought to translate Filipino warmth, attentiveness and hospitality into the way its frontliners engage families, students, tourists and other visitors.

Science, meanwhile, serves two purposes: it drives the educational value and interactive nature of many PAEC attractions, while data and observation help management understand guest behavior, traffic patterns, dwell time and areas of friction.

Strategy turns those experiences into repeatable and commercially sustainable models, while

Smiles represent the emotional outcome PAEC believes ultimately determines whether a guest recommends, shares or returns to an attraction.

From one concept to a portfolio

Tan’s appearance in Bangkok also puts a spotlight on the growing Philippine attractions industry and PAEC’s own expansion.

He brings to the international gathering the experience behind more than 40 attraction concepts created by PAEC, spanning immersive museums, science-based attractions, cultural experiences, active entertainment, educational destinations and family-oriented venues.

Tan was the only Filipino invited to share his perspective at the summit, giving the Philippine attractions sector a voice in discussions involving operators, developers and entertainment executives from different international markets.

Industry faces common—but different—challenges

The Bangkok summit also provided a platform for industry leaders to compare the challenges confronting attractions in different countries.

While markets differ, operators face many of the same pressures: rising operating costs, changing guest expectations, competition for discretionary spending, the rapid pace of technology, the need for fresh content, workforce development, safety requirements and the continuing challenge of converting first-time visitors into repeat customers.

The solutions, however, cannot always be imported wholesale from one country to another.

Consumer habits, cultures, school systems, property economics, labor markets and tourism patterns vary significantly across Asia.

This is precisely where Tan believes the Philippine experience can contribute to the regional conversation.

PAEC’s model has evolved in a market where affordability, education, family participation and personal service all have to coexist. Its attractions are designed not simply to be photographed or observed, but to encourage participation, interaction and learning.

As Tan’s Bangkok presentation puts it:

Service makes the experience warm. Science makes it meaningful. Strategy makes it sustainable. Smiles make it memorable.

For the Philippine attractions industry, that formula now has a place on the regional stage.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corp. is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.