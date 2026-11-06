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Rolida, Gica shine in 30th PAL Mabuhay Miles Invitational

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 6, 2026 | 9:03pm
Rolida, Gica shine in 30th PAL Mabuhay Miles Invitational
Overall low gross champion Jacob Rolida (3rd from right) poses with (from left) PAL Board Director David Ong, PAL Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Atty. Carlos Luis Fernandez, Alice Dixson, Jude Turcuato, and PAL President Richard Nuttall.
Photo courtesy of Praxis Experiential Agency Inc.

MANILA, Philippines — Jacob Rolida continued his impressive late-season surge, capping another strong campaign with the best gross honors in the 30th Mabuhay Miles Elite Invitational at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite, last Tuesday.

The rising amateur standout from Cagayan de Oro flashed his scoring touch in scorching conditions, firing a one-under 71 at the Palmer course to emerge on top of the gross competition and share the spotlight with businessman Ray Gica, who claimed the best net title.

Rolida carded six birdies against five bogeys, adding another victory to a season-ending stretch that has established him as one of the country's most promising amateur golfers.

It was his second triumph in his last three tournaments, following his capture of the low amateur honors in the Philippine Golf Tour's South Pacific leg last month. He came close to sweeping the honors in the last two legs of the pro circuit but yielded the Apo leg title to Alex Bisera via countback, underscoring the consistency of his recent performances.

Gica, meanwhile, took the best net plum with a 68 under the System 36 scoring format used in the 18-hole event, which drew close to 300 members of Philippine Airlines' frequent flyer program.

He backed up his gross 74 with an eagle on the par-5 No. 6 and a birdie on the next hole to clinch the net crown.

The top awardees received a bounty of prizes, including 134,000 Mabuhay Miles credit and a Sealy Single Adjustable Bed worth more than P300,000.

PAL President Richard Nuttall, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Atty. Carlos Luis Fernandez, and Board Director David Ong graced the awards ceremony, which was hosted by Alice Dixson and Jude Turcuato.

Other division winners in the annual event were Ian Davin Rosales in Class A, Abraham Rojas in Class B, Romeo Ignacio in Class C, Augie Palisoc in the Seniors Division, Denise Eliana Mendoza in the Jungolf Division, Leticia Linnel Bautista in the Ladies Division, and Roberto Samson in the Guest Division.

Rolida and Gica also made their presence felt in the special competitions. Rolida captured the longest-drive award with a 303-yard blast on Palmer No. 4 and topped the birdies category with six, while Gica took the nearest-to-the-pin prize on Palmer No. 7, adding to his eagle feat.

Other special awardees were Mark Lester Guanzon, who won the longest-drive contest with a 263-yard shot on Player No. 18; Felix Gurrea, nearest to the pin on Player No. 3; Dennis Mendoza, most pars; and Leonides Paragsa, most bogeys, with 14 each.

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