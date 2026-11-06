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Sports

Tabuena’s withdrawal deals major blow to Filipinos' campaign in Philippine Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 6, 2026 | 8:13pm
Tabuenaâ€™s withdrawal deals major blow to Filipinos' campaign in Philippine Open
Philippines' Miguel Tabuena plays a shot during the final round of the International Series Philippines golf tournament at Sta. Elena Golf Club in Santa Rosa, Laguna province on October 26, 2025.
(Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines’ bid to reclaim the Philippine Open crown suffered a major setback with one of its biggest guns, two-time champion Miguel Tabuena, forced to withdraw from the country’s National Open just a week before the tournament due to a thumb injury.

Tabuena disclosed that he sustained a tear in the radial collateral ligament (RCL) of his left thumb, prompting him to seek medical advice and undergo further evaluation in Singapore.

In a social media post, the Filipino ace expressed disappointment over missing the prestigious event, where he was expected to lead the local charge.

“I was looking forward to teeing it up at the Philippine Open this coming week, but after consulting several doctors, I’ve had to withdraw. I have an RCL tear in my left thumb,” said Tabuena.

His absence is a significant blow to the country’s campaign, given his stature as a two-time champion of Asia’s oldest golf championship. Nevertheless, the local contingent remains deep and formidable, with several proven winners and emerging talents ready to carry the hosts’ title hopes.

Leading the charge will be Angelo Que, who captured the crown in 2008 at Wack Wack, 2019 champion Clyde Mondilla, and multi-titled Tony Lascuña. They will be joined by Keanu Jahns, Justin Quiban, Sean Ramos, Lloyd Go, Rupert Zaragosa, Jhonnel Ababa and Reymon Jaraula, along with Jeffren Lumbo, Russel Bautista, Art Arbole, Carl Corpus and Aidric Chan.

For Tabuena, missing the National Open on home soil makes the setback even more difficult to accept, particularly with the opportunity to compete before Filipino golf fans.

“Missing a tournament at home is hard. I was genuinely excited to compete in front of this crowd, for our National Open,” he said.

Tabuena, however, has more immediate priorities as he turns his attention to treatment and rehabilitation. The injury comes on the heels of a major breakthrough in his career, having won the International Series Philippines at Sta. Elena last year, a landmark triumph that paved the way for his entry into the elite LIV Golf League.

The former Philippine Open champion said his focus now is on making a full recovery before returning to competition.

“For now, I’ll be focused on recovery and coming back stronger, as soon as I’m cleared. Thank you for the continued support,” he said.

Currently in Singapore for an MRI and further medical assessment, Tabuena said he remains eager to follow the action at Southwoods despite being unable to compete.

“I’m looking forward to catching some of the action at Southwoods,” he said.

Tabuena is scheduled to return to Singapore in three months for a follow-up examination to assess his recovery and progress.

GOLF

MIGUEL TABUENA
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