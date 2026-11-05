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Heavy turnout expected in Sun Life Bike & Run

The Philippine Star
November 7, 2026 | 12:00am
Heavy turnout expected in Sun Life Bike & Run
Biking stock photo.
via iStock

MANILA, Philippines — More than 1,000 cyclists, runners, young athletes and families are expected to converge at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite tomorrow for the inaugural Sun Life Bike & Run, an event that aims to bring people of different ages, fitness levels and sporting interests together through an inclusive celebration of active living.

The field is expected to be spread across several race categories, led by the 45-km and 30-km bike events, with hundreds more taking on the more challenging 60-km distance and the shorter 15-km route.

The running community will also be well represented, with hundreds expected to join the 5-km fun run. Younger participants will have their share of the action through the push bike races for boys and girls, while families can take part in a dedicated family ride.

More than just an expansion of its established cycling events, the new Bike & Run platform reflects Sun Life’s push to make fitness and healthy living more accessible to a broader segment of the Filipino community.

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