13 EU Member States present study opportunities ahead of European Higher Education Fair

MANILA, Philippines — Representatives from 13 European Union Member States presented study opportunities in their countries at the European Higher Education Fair (EHEF) 2026 press conference last October 28 at the Yuchengco Museum in Makati City.

EHEF 2026 will bring together more than 70 universities, embassies and education partners. This year’s fair will feature representatives from 13 European Union Member States: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Romania, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

In her opening remarks, Agata Nowicka, deputy head of Mission of the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines, highlighted how studying abroad can contribute to closer international cooperation.

“When students learn in another country, they gain more than academic knowledge. They encounter new ideas, experience different cultures and develop an understanding that can strengthen cooperation long after their studies have ended,” she said.

The new EU – Philippines Enhanced Partnership, launched on July 24, builds on existing education cooperation, with a commitment to student and staff exchanges and closer links between European and Philippine universities.

Between 2021 and 2025, 364 Filipinos received Erasmus Mundus scholarships to pursue joint master’s programmes at European universities. In 2026, another 85 Filipino students were accepted into the Erasmus+ programme.

Filipino alumni Jan Carlo Castro and Jessica Isabelle Badua, both EHEF goodwill ambassadors, also shared their experiences of studying in Europe. Castro recounted studying in Portugal, Ireland, Poland and Austria and spending time in the Netherlands during his internship.

“The thing about Erasmus is that at the end of it, you’re never the same afterward,” he said.

Visitors to EHEF can speak with representatives about postgraduate programmes, admission requirements, tuition fees, scholarships and life in Europe. The fair will also feature EU-supported education and research initiatives, including 28DIGITAL Master School, Erasmus+ and EURAXESS.

Under the theme “EU: Pathways to Excellence. Building the Future,” the fair will take place on November 20-21 at the Midtown Atrium of Robinsons Manila, followed by online sessions on November 23 to 25.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by European Higher Education Fair. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.