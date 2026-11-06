Altas repel Stags

Games Monday

(PhilSports Arena)

10 a.m. - LPU vs Mapua (juniors)

12 p.m. - EAC vs Arellano (juniors)

3 p.m. - LPU vs Mapua (seniors)

5 p.m. - EAC vs AU (seniors)

MANILA, Philippines — Compete like underdogs.

That was motto inculcated by Perpetual Help coach Olsen Racela to his Altas as they downed the winless but feisty San Sebastian Stags, 82-75, Friday to continue to make progress approaching the NCAA Season 102 playoff round at the FilOil Centre.

“Coach Olsen reminded us to always play like underdogs,” said UPHSD assistant coach Allan Albano, referring to Racela, who left after the game to catch up with his PBA squad Barangay Ginebra, where he is part of the coaching staff.

That mentality helped the Las Piñas-based dribblers overcome a late, furious fightback by the Stags, who showed that they can still compete despite finishing the preliminary round without a win in 13 outings.

The Altas improved to 4-8 and somehow got some confidence from it as they geared up for the forthcoming play-in phase.

Mark Gojo Cruz found his rhythm and sizzled with 19 points on top of six rebounds and five assists while Juan Tulabut came out of nowhere to scatter 19 markers.

It could serve as a preview to their play-in showdown where Perpetual would enjoy a twice-to-beat edge.

Earlier, the Junior Altas hiked to 9-3 after smashing the Staglets, 99-65, and sending the latter sprawling to a 3-10 card.

The scores:

Perpetual Help 82 - Gojo Cruz 19, Tulabut 19, Casinillo 14, Gelsano 7, Montemayor 5, Roluna 5, Orgo 4, Corpuz 4, Duremdes 2, Cristino 2, Cauguiran 1, Borja 0, Yuhico 0, Maglupay 0.

SSC-R 75 - Castor 18, Gabat 15, Muktimar 8, Salvo 8, Bacani 5, Velasco 5, Cuya 5, Ricio 4, Suico 4, Alforque 3, Segovia 0, Barroga 0, Dimaunahan 0.

Quarterscores: 31-14; 47-34; 59-47; 82-75