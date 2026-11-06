^

Sports

Altas repel Stags

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 6, 2026 | 6:18pm
Altas repel Stags
Perpetual Help's Mark Gojo Cruz (19)
(NCAA Philippines)

Games Monday

(PhilSports Arena)

10 a.m. - LPU vs Mapua (juniors)

12 p.m. - EAC vs Arellano (juniors)

3 p.m. - LPU vs Mapua (seniors)

5 p.m. - EAC vs AU (seniors)

 

MANILA, Philippines — Compete like underdogs.

That was motto inculcated by Perpetual Help coach Olsen Racela to his Altas as they downed the winless but feisty San Sebastian Stags, 82-75, Friday to continue to make progress approaching the NCAA Season 102 playoff round at the FilOil Centre.

“Coach Olsen reminded us to always play like underdogs,” said UPHSD assistant coach Allan Albano, referring to Racela, who left after the game to catch up with his PBA squad Barangay Ginebra, where he is part of the coaching staff.

That mentality helped the Las Piñas-based dribblers overcome a late, furious fightback by the Stags, who showed that they can still compete despite finishing the preliminary round without a win in 13 outings.

The Altas improved to 4-8 and somehow got some confidence from it as they geared up for the forthcoming play-in phase.

Mark Gojo Cruz found his rhythm and sizzled with 19 points on top of six rebounds and five assists while Juan Tulabut came out of nowhere to scatter 19 markers.

It could serve as a preview to their play-in showdown where Perpetual would enjoy a twice-to-beat edge.

Earlier, the Junior Altas hiked to 9-3 after smashing the Staglets, 99-65, and sending the latter sprawling to a 3-10 card.

 

The scores:

Perpetual Help 82 - Gojo Cruz 19, Tulabut 19, Casinillo 14, Gelsano 7, Montemayor 5, Roluna 5, Orgo 4, Corpuz 4, Duremdes 2, Cristino 2, Cauguiran 1, Borja 0, Yuhico 0, Maglupay 0.

SSC-R 75 - Castor 18, Gabat 15, Muktimar 8, Salvo 8, Bacani 5, Velasco 5, Cuya 5, Ricio 4, Suico 4, Alforque 3, Segovia 0, Barroga 0, Dimaunahan 0.

Quarterscores: 31-14; 47-34; 59-47; 82-75

BASKETBALL

NCAA

PERPETUAL HELP ALTAS

SAN SEBASTIAN STAGS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PGFlex Invitational cagefest: Olivarez shocks UP; CEU blasts La Salle

PGFlex Invitational cagefest: Olivarez shocks UP; CEU blasts La Salle

6 hours ago
Olivarez College served notice of its title aspirations by stunning defending champion University of the Philippines, 91-89,...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan explodes with 65, storms into Top 25; Ardina stays in hunt, but Arejola falters

Pagdanganan explodes with 65, storms into Top 25; Ardina stays in hunt, but Arejola falters

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan finally unleashed the explosive game that has made her one of the LPGA Tour’s most formidable power...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez turns back Eric Olivarez, faces Tangub for National Open crown

Olivarez turns back Eric Olivarez, faces Tangub for National Open crown

5 hours ago
Eric Olivarez overcame a second-set stumble to reassert his dominance over Noel Damian, scoring a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 victory to...
Sports
fbtw
Cristiano Ronaldo retires from international football
play

Cristiano Ronaldo retires from international football

12 hours ago
Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced he was retiring from international football at the age of 41.
Sports
fbtw
Hamilton frustrated by lack of Ferrari talks after Mexico clash

Hamilton frustrated by lack of Ferrari talks after Mexico clash

12 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton said he remained frustrated by events at Ferrari during last week's Mexico City Grand Prix and had...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIV Golf to shut down after five contentious years

LIV Golf to shut down after five contentious years

12 hours ago
The rebel LIV Golf tour will shut down after five years that rocked the global game, saying that an effort to relaunch...
Sports
fbtw
Rich draft coming up

Rich draft coming up

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
 It won’t be slim pickings in the PBA draft on Jan. 17 as the expectation is teams will be choosing prospective...
Sports
fbtw
PLDT stuns Creamline

PLDT stuns Creamline

18 hours ago
Resurgent PLDT roared to its third straight victory, disposing of erstwhile unbeaten Creamline, 25-19, 25-27, 25-23, 25-23...
Sports
fbtw
Gritty Eala squeaks past old tormentor

Gritty Eala squeaks past old tormentor

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Alex Eala finally solved the Tereza Valentova puzzle with a gutsy 6-4, 7-6 (9-7) sweep and rolled her way to the WTA250 Prudential...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines bets bullish on Open chances

Philippines bets bullish on Open chances

18 hours ago
With the Philippines’ finest out in full force starting next week, Angelo Que believes that the country has a ...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with