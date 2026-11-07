PLDT: A pesky nemesis for Creamline

MANILA, Philippines — The PLDT team has been a puzzle Creamline can’t solve.

On Thursday, the High Speed Hitters pulled off another one over the Cool Smashers with a 25-19, 25-27, 25-23, 25-23 victory that bolstered their semifinal bid in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Pulse Series at the PhilSports Arena.

That heart-pounding triumph was the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise’s eighth over the 11-time league champion in their last nine encounters, underscoring how the former had dominated the latter in recent years.

And it handed PLDT its third straight win after starting the conference with two losses.

For the Cool Smashers, it was their first setback after a 4-0 start.

It’s a bad they ran into a PLDT squad that has evolved into Creamline’s pesky nemesis.

PLDT star Savi Davison said it was all about resilience and hard work.

“I think you know we have to be aware that they’re a very strong team and we know it’s always going to be a tough match,” said Davison, who did most of the heavy lifting with 22 points including 20 on kills while also getting the job done on defense with 19 excellent receptions and nine digs.

“We’ve been working harder in the gym and everyone is contributing and working out really well,” she said.