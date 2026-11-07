^

Sports

PLDT: A pesky nemesis for Creamline

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
November 7, 2026 | 12:00am
PLDT: A pesky nemesis for Creamline
Savi Davison
PVL IMAGE

MANILA, Philippines — The PLDT team has been a puzzle Creamline can’t solve.

On Thursday, the High Speed Hitters pulled off another one over the Cool Smashers with a 25-19, 25-27, 25-23, 25-23 victory that bolstered their semifinal bid in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Pulse Series at the PhilSports Arena.

That heart-pounding triumph was the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise’s eighth over the 11-time league champion in their last nine encounters, underscoring how the former had dominated the latter in recent years.

And it handed PLDT its third straight win after starting the conference with two losses.

For the Cool Smashers, it was their first setback after a 4-0 start.

It’s a bad they ran into a PLDT squad that has evolved into Creamline’s pesky nemesis.

PLDT star Savi Davison said it was all about resilience and hard work.

“I think you know we have to be aware that they’re a very strong team and we know it’s always going to be a tough match,” said Davison, who did most of the heavy lifting with 22 points including 20 on kills while also getting the job done on defense with 19 excellent receptions and nine digs.

“We’ve been working harder in the gym and everyone is contributing and working out really well,” she said.            

SPORTS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala yields to Liu for runner-up finish in Hong Kong Open

Eala yields to Liu for runner-up finish in Hong Kong Open

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Alex Eala will have to wait for her second WTA championship. 
Sports
fbtw
Jumamoy leads Bulldogs past Archers

Jumamoy leads Bulldogs past Archers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Reinhard Jumamoy took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of his 21 points in the period to tow National University past...
Sports
fbtw
Dimayuga poised to make big splash in Philippine Open debut

Dimayuga poised to make big splash in Philippine Open debut

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Enrique Dimayuga arrives at the Philippine Open armed with a decorated amateur pedigree, a breakthrough professional victory,...
Sports
fbtw
Tigers nip Tamaraws to end slump

Tigers nip Tamaraws to end slump

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas snapped a three-game losing skid after squeaking past Far Eastern University, 86-85, Sunday at the...
Sports
fbtw
Eala thumps Sakkari to seal Hong Kong Open final duel vs Liu

Eala thumps Sakkari to seal Hong Kong Open final duel vs Liu

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Sporadic downpour and match suspensions could not stop Alex Eala’s parade.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Brunson powers Knicks over Cavs

Brunson powers Knicks over Cavs

1 hour ago
Jalen Brunson scored 31 points to propel the NBA champion New York Knicks to a convincing 109-97 victory over the Cleveland...
Sports
fbtw

Deloria sparks Highrisers

1 hour ago
Victories have been hard to come by ever since Erika Deloria joined Galeries Tower, but forged by her experiences, she keeps showing up, knowing favorable results will soon come their way.
Sports
fbtw
That iconic surf tower

That iconic surf tower

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
It took three months to rebuild and when the new Cloud 9 watch-tower was inaugurated in time for last weekend’s World...
Sports
fbtw

YOG bet Palles shows potential

1 hour ago
Hilarion Palles III didn’t make the final of the men’s all-around of gymnastics at the Dakar 2026 YOG, but gained enormous experience as he starts carving a career in a sport that the Philippines is now...
Sports
fbtw
Chessers hunt for podium finish

Chessers hunt for podium finish

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
A podium finish.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with