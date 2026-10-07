Ateneoâ€™s Kieffer Alas, EJ Kapihe see nothing special in clash vs archrival La Salle

Ateneo’s Kieffer Alas, EJ Kapihe see nothing special in clash vs archrival La Salle

MANILA, Philippines — Playing in their first-ever Ateneo-La Salle games in the collegiate level, Kieffer Alas and EJ Kapihe are taking the Blue Eagles’ Wednesday clash with the Green Archers as just another game.

Four games into the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament, Ateneo and La Salle are in different ends of the spectrum.

Ateneo is joint-first with a 3-1 win-loss record, while La Salle is currently seventh with a 2-2 slate.

Kapihe, following the Blue Eagles’ 87-76 win over the National University over the weekend, said he is just “excited to play” and is treating the rivalry game like another elimination round game.

However, he bared that it will surely be a “crazy atmosphere.”

“Just very excited to play on that court, compete with my brothers. It’s just like any other game, it’s gonna be 40 minutes. We're going to have an equal amount of time to put the ball in the basket to try and win,” he said.

“I'm excited. I know it's going to be a crazy atmosphere. Just can't wait to go out there again with my brothers.”

Alas, who played for La Salle Zobel in high school, said the team “needs to make sure we're locked in and prepared for that game.”

The rookie guard won the UAAP Season 87 boys’ Most Valuable Player plum.

For his part, Ateneo head coach Louie Alas said that the rivalry match is “a premier game” in the country.

“Pinapanood ko sila ng Ateneo La Salle. Isa na sinasabi nila, I want to play this kind of game… Gustong gusto nila na ma-experience yung ganoong game,” he said.

“Sabi ko nga, ito yung premier game dito sa Pilipinas, Ateneo-La Salle. Kahit sino i-compare mo, this is the premier game.”

It will be a massive game with multiple storylines, to say the least.

Aside from the rivalry angle, Kieffer Alas will also take on another high-scoring guard with a familiar surname — Jacob Cortez.

Louie Alas will likewise face off against La Salle head coach Topex Robinson, who served as assistant coaches in the PBA with the Alaska Aces. The former also served as head coach of the Phoenix Fuel Masters, before the latter replaced him.

The showdown is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.