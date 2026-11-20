Behind Vice Ganda’s P8-million smile

Comedy superstar Vice Ganda has reportedly spent P8 million on his new diamond-cut veneers from Germany, specially crafted under the care of celebrity dentist Dr. Ralph Figaroa Delas Alas of Urban Smiles.

We’ve heard of gold teeth. We’ve seen silver grills. But diamond-cut veneers? Now that’s a whole different level of smiling!

And when the name attached to this particular smile is none other than the Unkabogable Star herself, Vice Ganda, you can expect the conversation to be just as extravagant.

The country’s resident comedy superstar has reportedly invested a whopping P8M in her latest dental transformation, a figure that could easily make anyone do a double take or even a triple take. That’s P8M for a smile! But before you wildly react in astonishment and even before anyone starts imagining actual diamonds embedded in her teeth, let’s clear things up. These aren’t the literal special stones, but they are specially crafted diamond-cut veneers, made in Germany and brought to the Philippines by Dr. Ralph Figaroa Delas Alas, or Dr. RFD as known to many and his team from Urban Smiles.

The concept is as luxurious as it sounds, with each tooth reportedly costing around P250,000. When you consider the number of teeth and services included in preparation for Vice’s transformation, the total package reaches the staggering P8M mark.

But who is the man behind these million-peso smiles?

Social media star Zeinab Harake is among the first celebrities in the Philippines to sport the Lumea Collection’s diamond-cut veneers, which later caught Vice’s attention.

Dr. RFD, the dentist whose growing roster of celebrity patients has earned him a place among the trusted names in the business of superstar smiles. Through Urban Smiles, he has worked with some of the country’s most recognizable personalities, including members of BINI, Coco Martin, Catriona Gray and several other big names in entertainment.

The author with celebrity dentist Dr. RFD, who discusses the craftsmanship and customization behind Vice’s new smile.

In fact, before Vice’s much-talked-about transformation, social media personality Zeinab Harake was among the first celebrities to showcase this particular diamond-cut look. Ion Perez followed, and now Vice has taken the concept to an entirely different scale.

Zeinab who first donned the diamond-cut veneers in the Philippines that quickly became a status symbol and and a not-so-quiet-luxury statement to the entertainment and upper crust, but Dr. RFD told us, “actually, really Vice who was supposed to be first wearing the Lumea collection, but we know how busy she is. Katulad ni Zeinab, she was scared at first baka sabog, baka super distracting doc paano if mahirap role ko, kumikinang ipin ko? Maraming considerations. But ang laking tulong that Zeinab, she’s very active. She is always in and out of events and that is where Vice saw her… noong nakita ni Vice, gandang ganda siya. So, doon siya na-curious. Ion, Vice’s partner, had it first because he was a fan even before the Lumea collection arrived in the Philippines.”

There are many amazing dentists in the Philippines, but what makes Dr. RFD’s veneers stand out is that it blends naturally with his superstar clients. “Nag-be-blend talaga. As a cosmetic dentist, I have to consider a lot of factors, and it is the science in the art of creating beautiful smiles. I make sure that their teeth would blend with their skin tone in the white part of their eye, the shape of the lips and the lip line, the gum line, those things that are very important to check.”

And when your patient happens to be Vice, you know the result has to match a personality that is anything but ordinary, especially with her mega endorsements and hit TV shows.

After all, Vice isn’t exactly someone who does things halfway.

Think about her career. From her beginnings in comedy to becoming one of the country’s biggest TV personalities, box-office stars and most recognizable celebrity endorsers, Vice has built an entertainment empire around her unique brand of humor, confidence and unapologetic individuality.

Her face is everywhere. Her smile is part of her signature.

And with the multimillion-peso endorsements and premium hosting engagements that come with her superstar status, a multimillion-peso smile might actually be a fitting addition to her professional image.

Let’s be honest: We readily understand why celebrities spend on designer wardrobes, luxury watches, statement jewelry and other personal luxuries. But when it comes to dental aesthetics, perhaps we don’t always look at it from the same perspective.

For someone whose career depends heavily on public appearances, a smile can be part of the overall investment in one’s image. Dr. RFD was honest about this.

“Lumea collection is not for everyone. It is not the type of being said, I will tell everyone that it’s for you. There’s only a specific segment for this one. Sino ba ang bagay? It’s for the patient who wants to have an upgrade. It’s for the patient who has been wearing porcelain veneers for a decade, who wants to have a more beautiful smile. Most of the people, who are wearing the diamond got veneers and are inquiring about it, are the stars, CEOs (and patients) from different parts of the world who go home to the Philippines to really have this procedure.”

Of course, P8M is hardly an everyday dental budget. For most Filipinos, that amount could mean a house, a car, several international holidays or a substantial investment portfolio.

But that’s precisely what makes Vice’s transformation so fascinating. It is an extraordinary luxury, and she happens to be in a position to enjoy it.

Still, there’s something in the story that goes beyond celebrity extravagance.

A smile is one of the first things people notice when they meet you. It’s part of your first impression, your confidence, and sometimes even how comfortable you feel facing other people. You don’t need diamond-cut veneers or a celebrity dentist to appreciate the value of taking care of your teeth.

For some, it could mean finally getting braces. For others, professional cleaning, whitening or addressing a dental concern they’ve been putting off for years. The point is that investing in your smile doesn’t necessarily mean spending millions.

And if you happen to have the means to take it several notches higher, well, why not?

There is also the craftsmanship behind the process to consider. Having the restorations, specially made in Germany and transported to the Philippines, speaks to the exclusivity of the project. It raises questions about the materials, the precision involved, the customization and the expertise required to create a result that suits an individual personality.

But Vice’s P8M smile is undoubtedly in a league of its own.

Is it outrageous? Absolutely. Is it something most of us can casually put on a credit card? Probably not.

But does it make sense for a superstar whose smile is seen by millions, whose endorsements command premium value and whose personality has become a brand in itself? There’s certainly an argument to be made.

At the end of the day, Vice has spent years building a career that allows her to enjoy the rewards of her success. If that includes having one of the most expensive celebrity smiles in the country, then perhaps she has every reason to flash it.

And if Vice’s latest investment teaches us anything, it’s that sometimes the best accessory you can wear doesn’t come in a designer box. It comes with a smile.