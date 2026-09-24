TLPGA Open: Thai ace pulls way; Bisera stumbles

TAICHUNG, Taiwan – Thai Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong unleashed a blistering nine-under 63 Thursday to seize a two-stroke lead, while Yvon Bisera faltered on the closing stretch and slipped seven shots off the pace after 36 holes of the Kenda Tires TLPGA Open at the Taichung International Golf Club.

Santiwiwatthanaphong piled up nine birdies against no bogeys for an 11-under 133 total, leap-frogging from joint 17th into a commanding position in the NT$4-million championship co-sanctioned by the Taiwan LPGA Tour and the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

Local standout You Chiang Hou, who shared the first-round lead, stayed within striking distance with a 68 for 135, while South Korea’s Seulgi Jeong matched Santiwiwatthanaphong’s fireworks for most of the day, firing a 65 to join Hou at two strokes behind.

Bisera, meanwhile, appeared poised to remain firmly in the hunt after following her opening 67 with a steady start to her second round.

The ICTSI-backed Filipina stayed on course for her projected nine-under target, overcoming an early setback on No. 3 with three birdies that put her at seven-under for the tournament with nine holes remaining.

But her challenge unraveled on the back nine.

After five consecutive pars, Bisera’s round unraveled on the par-4 15th when she missed the fairway and compounded the error with a three-putt, resulting in a double bogey. She failed to regain her momentum on the closing hole, dropping another stroke to finish with a 73.

Reflecting on the costly stretch, Bisera said the trouble began with an errant drive on No. 15, leaving her with little choice but to play out and then three-putt.

“Kumaliwa yung drive ko, so nag-play-out lang ako tapos three-putts. Sa No. 18 naman, na-hit ko yung drive ko sa hazard kaya hindi ko na-save yung par,” she said.

The one-over card sent Bisera tumbling from a share of third to joint 16th at four-under 140, leaving her seven shots behind leader Santiwiwatthanaphong with 18 holes remaining.

Bisera acknowledged that while her driving was generally solid for most of the round, her putting let her down, particularly in the closing stretch.

“Except sa closing holes, hindi naman masyadong masama yung driving ko. Pero sobrang pangit talaga ng putting ko today – 32 putts,” she rued.

With her title hopes taking a hit, Bisera knows she will need a strong final round to get back into contention. Still, she remained upbeat and focused on making the most of her last 18 holes.

“Gusto kong mag-under ulit tomorrow, since hindi ko nagawa today. Gusto kong bumawi bukas at sana gumana na yung putting ko,” said Bisera.

Sarah Ababa recovered with a 70 but remained well back at 141, good for a share of 20th. Seoyun Kim carded a 73 for 144 and joint 34th, while Mafy Singson also shot 73 to sit at 145 in a tie for 37th.

Jiwon Lee matched par 72 and moved to 146 for joint 50th as only three Filipinas and two Koreans made it to the final round of the 16th leg of this year’s TLPGA.

The rest of the 20-player LPGT contingent failed to advance to the final round.

Kayla Nocum posted a 73 to finish at 147, Gretchen Villacencio finished at 148 after a 70, while LK Go and Kristine Fleetwood both ended at the same mark after rounds of 73. Rev Alcantara also finished at 148 after a 75.

Velinda Castil carded a 69 but wound up at 149, joined by Harmie Constantino, who shot 74, and amateur Lisa Sarines, who returned a 75.

Chihiro Ikeda finished at 150 after a 78, while Monica Mandario ended at 151 following a 73. Princess Superal also stood at 151 after a 74.

Amateur Mona Sarines posted a 76 for 152, while amateur Isabella Tabanas finished at 157 after a 75. Marvi Monsalve closed with a 76 for 158, and Eunhua Nam struggled to a 79 for 160. (Pool story)