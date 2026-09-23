Bisera tallies eagle-fueled 67 to boost LPGA title bid

TAICHUNG, Taiwan – Yvon Bisera put herself squarely in title contention with a brilliant opening 67 on Wednesday, giving the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour a major boost and raising hopes of a Filipina return to the Taiwan LPGA Tour winner’s circle after nine years.

Bisera overcame a shaky start with a spectacular finish, shooting a five-under-par card to trail local aces Joy Chou and Yu Chiang Hou by just one stroke in the Kenda Tires TLPGA Open at Taichung International Golf Club here.

The in-form Davaoeña shotmaker overcame a three-putt miscue on her opening hole, No. 10, with a birdie on No. 13 before producing the highlight of her round on the par-5 18th, where she chipped in for eagle. She then carried the momentum to the front nine, rattling off three straight birdies from No. 2 to complete a 33-34 card.

Her fast start put her in a share of third with Thai ace Nook Sukapan, Malaysian Genevieve Ling, Japanese Harumi Yoshikuwa and Taiwan veteran Ching Huang, just one behind Chou’s flawless 66.

Bisera’s opening-round charge came despite battling an illness that affected her long game. She compensated with crisp iron play and steady putting, hitting 16 of 18 greens in regulation.

“Medyo pangit 'yung driving ko today, since medyo pangit 'yung kondisyon ng katawan ko. Pero bumawi naman sa iron shots. At natatamaan ko halos lahat ng green,” said Bisera, who missed just two greens.

She also had to regroup quickly after the early setback on No. 10, where she three-putted from 18 feet after missing the fairway.

“Nahihilo pa talaga ako sa umpisa. But sinabi ko lang na madami pang birdie chances kasi madami pang par-5s na naaabot. Kaya sabi ko, par lang dun sa next hole tapos alam kong makaka-birdie naman,” she said.

She was right.

After her eagle on No. 18, Bisera birdied Nos. 2, 3 and 4, then closed out the round with pars to move within one shot of the lead in the NT$4-million championship, the 16th leg of the TLPGA and a co-sanctioned event with the LPGT.

The 24-year-old, who is coming off two victories and a runner-up finish on the LPGT, is seeking a second overseas victory after breaking through at the Thai Ladies Masters last year. A victory here would also put her in position to become the next Filipina to win on the TLPGA since Pauline del Rosario’s breakthrough in 2017.

But Bisera is refusing to look too far ahead.

“I don’t want to think about it. But I want to play my game. Gusto ko lang mag-under every day. And if I have a chance, then I will take it,” said Bisera, whose campaign is backed by ICTSI.

Chou, meanwhile, seized early control with a pitch-in eagle on No. 2 and five more birdies to finish with a bogey-free 66.

“I think I was just pretty much doing what I planned to do, so I wasn't thinking too much about pressure,” said the 27-year-old Chou. “Even with everything, just do what I plan with my game, and yeah, not really thinking too much about the pressure.”

Her eagle came on the par-4 second, where she hit her drive to the left side of the fairway before attacking from 90 yards.

“I thought it was just going to be close to the pin, but then the player in the same group said, ‘Oh, it went in.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, cool,’” said Chou. “It pretty much just matched my plan and it was a good shot.”

She used the bonus to fuel five more birdies while keeping a clean card to grab the first-round lead.

Meanwhile, Hou closed with a dominant front-nine run, firing a blistering six-under 30. Shaking off an even-par back nine — marked by a single birdie and bogey — the former prodigy surged up the crowded leaderboard to grab a piece of the lead, fueled by birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 4, 6, 8 and 9.

Sukapan, fresh from winning the Strait Cup Classic in Tianjin two weeks ago, also opened with a 67. She began with back-to-back birdies from No. 1, recovered from a bogey on No. 5 with birdies on Nos. 10, 12, 16 and 18, and matched Bisera’s five-under card.

Ling anchored her round with a solid 33 on the front nine and also finished at 67, while Huang, winner of the Philippine Ladies Masters at Summit Point last February, mounted her charge with four birdies on the back nine for a 35-32.

Reigning LPGT Order of Merit champion Sarah Ababa bucked a shaky closing frontside 37 to card a 71 and tie LPGT mainstay Seoyun Kim, who wavered with a late bogey on No. 8, at 23rd.

The rest of the LPGT contingent struggled to sustain early momentum as the heat and the undulating layout took their toll.

Chihiro Ikeda was two-under through nine holes on the back nine before stumbling with four bogeys against two birdies to finish with a 72, tying Mafy Singson for 32nd. Singson was also two-under through 13 holes before bogeying Nos. 14 and 16, while Ababa faltered with two bogeys at the front to finish with a 38-34.

Rev Alcantara shot a 73 for joint 45th, while Kayla Nocum and amateur Lisa Sarines matched 74s for a share of 56th.

Lois Kaye Go blew a two-under card after 13 holes with a costly finish, double-bogeying No. 5 and bogeying the next three holes for a 40 on the front nine and a 75, leaving her tied for 67th, alongside Harmie Constantino and Kristine Fleetwood.

Amateur Mona Sarines posted a 76 for a share of 78th while Princess Superal limped with a 77 and in danger of missing the cut at joint 84th.

With two rounds still to play, however, the spotlight belongs to Bisera, whose eagle-fueled 67 has put her within striking distance of a potential second overseas triumph — and given the Philippines a legitimate early title threat in Taiwan. (Pool story)