Arbole closes in on elusive PGT title after No. 15 fightback

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Art Arbole absorbed Jhonnel Ababa’s early charge, endured a costly back-to-back bogey stretch, then produced the biggest swing of the day on No. 15 to seize back the lead and move within 18 holes of a long-awaited Philippine Golf Tour breakthrough.

Arbole delivered a gutsy 68 for a 10-under 200 total Wednesday, overcoming bogeys on Nos. 12 and 13 with a clutch birdie on the 15th, where Ababa stumbled to a bogey after struggling with his approach. That two-shot swing turned what had been a one-shot deficit into a one-stroke lead, restoring Arbole’s momentum and putting him tantalizingly close to the title that has eluded him for 14 years in the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic on the scorching Marapara course.

“Medyo pressured talaga kasi first time kong mag-lead,” said Arbole. “Pero focus lang talaga sa laro. Kahit nag-bogey sa Nos. 12 and 13, sinunod ko lang ang game plan ko,” said Arbole, heaving a sigh of relief after surviving the toughest stretch of his round.

The 35-year-old had been virtually flawless for 38 holes, going bogey-free from the back nine of the opening round through No. 11 of the third round while piling up eight birdies. But his remarkable run unraveled in a hurry on Nos. 12 and 13.

He hooked his drive into the water hazard on the par-4 12th, then missed a 10-foot par putt from the bunker on the next hole.

Instead of allowing the mistakes to derail him, Arbole treated the two bogeys as something he could absorb.

“Good bogeys na rin,” he said.

Then came No. 15 — and the turning point of the pivotal round.

Arbole hit the shots he needed and converted his birdie chance, calling it almost a fortunate break.

“Good tee shot, good second shot, tapos good putt. Lucky birdie,” he said.

Ababa, meanwhile, struggled on his approach and needed extra work around the green before settling for a bogey. The result was a dramatic two-shot swing: from trailing by one with four holes remaining, Arbole suddenly led by one.

He made pars on the final three holes to preserve the advantage, even after leaving himself with birdie opportunities inside six feet on each of the last three holes.

There were no regrets.

“Enjoy lang. Shot-by-shot lang ang atake,” said Arbole, who knows that one more solid round could finally deliver the breakthrough he has chased since becoming a professional in 2012.

Arbole made the cut in his first professional tournament at Spendido Taal that year but finished last. Fourteen years later, he is now 18 holes away from a first PGT victory — and a potential birthday gift with his 36th birthday coming on September 29.

The one-stroke lead, however, offers little room for complacency.

Ababa stayed firmly in contention at 201 after matching Arbole’s 68, keeping the championship within his reach and setting up a final-round duel for the P448,750 winner’s purse in the P2.5-million championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

More importantly for both players, the title represents unfinished business.

Arbole is chasing the breakthrough that has remained elusive throughout his career. Ababa, meanwhile, is seeking to end a two-year title drought.

“Kailangan sa back nine maganda talaga ang driving para maka-score. Yun ang importante,” said Ababa, who finally put his struggles on the par-5 18th behind him with a par.

His back nine, however, yielded a one-over 36, including the costly bogey on No. 15 that erased what had been an impressive front-nine 32.

Still, Ababa remained upbeat about his chances.

“Maganda ang laro ko ngayon, especially sa irons at putting,” he said.

He also had to contend with a cough and cold brought on by the erratic weather, prompting him to skip his usual post-round range and putting session and head straight home to rest.

“Siguro kailangan ko talaga ng pahinga. Pahinga lang muna. Baka swertehin bukas,” he said.

Luck, however, may only be a small part of the equation in what promises to be a tense final round. With just one stroke separating Arbole and Ababa, every drive, approach and putt could prove decisive on a Marapara layout that has repeatedly shown how quickly fortunes can change.

Jeffren Lumbo remained in third at six-under 204 after a 69, four shots off the pace but still within striking distance on a course where no lead has appeared entirely safe.

Defending back-to-back champion Rupert Zaragosa carded a 67 to tie Zanieboy Gialon, who fired the day’s best round of 65, at 205. Clyde Mondilla and Randy Garalde matched 69s for joint sixth at 207.

Aidric Chan shot a 67 to join Josh Jorge, who carded a 70, and Guido van der Valk, who slipped to a 73, at 208.

Angelo Que, the recent Summit Point leg winner and reigning Order of Merit champion, faltered with a double-bogey on No. 7 and struggled to recover on the back nine, closing with two bogeys against a lone birdie for a 71. The stumble left him tied for 21st at 213, 13 strokes off Arbole, effectively ending his title hopes.

But all eyes will be on Arbole and Ababa in the final round, with the former carrying not just a one-shot lead but the weight of a14-year wait. (Pool story)