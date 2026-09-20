^

Forex & Stocks

1$:62.749

The Philippine Star
September 20, 2026 | 5:30pm
1$:62.749

1$:62.749 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:62.860

1$:62.860

6 days ago
1$:62.860
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.680

1$:62.680

7 days ago
1$:62.680 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.590

1$:62.590

14 days ago
1$:62.590 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.513

1$:62.513

11 days ago
1$:62.513
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.625

1$:62.625

12 days ago
1$:62.625
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:62.535

1$:62.535

10 days ago
1$:62.535
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.586

1$:62.586

13 days ago
1$:62.586
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.590

1$:62.590

September 4, 2026 - 5:30pm
1$:62.590 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.520

1$:62.520

September 3, 2026 - 5:30pm
1$:62.520
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.565

1$:62.565

September 2, 2026 - 5:30pm
1$:62.565
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
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