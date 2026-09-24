Carlos Yulo asserts floor exercise supremacy to deliver Philippines’ first Asian Games gold in Nagoya

MANILA, Philippines — Carlos Yulo can now call himself an Asian Games champion.

The Filipino Olympic double gold medalist finally nailed an elusive Asian Games gold medal after ruling the floor exercise event Thursday at the Nagoya General Gymnasium in Japan.

Yulo not only got his first-ever Asian Games gold medal, but also gave the Philippines its first in the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

The 26-year-old razzled and dazzled in his routine, easily the most flawless among the competitors.

He scored 8.966 in execution and 5.7 in difficulty for a total of 14.666.

Competing last, Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi ended up with the silver medal with a score of 14.600.

Japan’s Shoma Tsukiyama brought home the bronze medal with 14.566.

Yulo’s brother, Eldrew, failed to make the podium in his first Asian Games tournament, finishing seventh with a 12.233 score on his routine.

One of the elder Yulo's Olmpic gold medals also came from floor exercise.