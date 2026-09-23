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Carlos Yulo-led Team Philippines ends up sixth in Asian Games artistic gymnastics

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 23, 2026 | 3:48pm
Carlos Yulo-led Team Philippines ends up sixth in Asian Games artistic gymnastics
Philippines men's gymnastics team
(POC Media Pool)

MANILA, Philippines — There will be no podium finish for the Philippines in the men’s artistic gymnastics competition of the Asian Games. 

The Philippines, bannered by Olympic double gold medalist Carlos Yulo, finished sixth on an eight-team field in the men’s team final Wednesday at the Nagoya General Gymnasium in Japan. 

The Philippine delegation had a total score of 227.359, good for sixth, ahead of Vietnam and Singapore.

The Filipinos had a strong start, scoring 38.099 in rings and 42.365 in vault.

But the difference came in the parallel bars, with Juancho Besana tallying 10.000 and Yulo’s brother, Eldrew, notching an 11.933 mark. 

Carlos’ 14.166 could only boost the team, but the Philippines ended up with a total score of 36.099.

A 36.965 score in horizontal bar put the Philippines outside the podium picture, and it went down to the final two exercises — floor exercise and pommel horse. 

Justine Ace de Leon tallied 10.933 in the floor exercise, followed by Eldrew’s 13.000. Carlos, then, had a near-flawless routine, but his 14.266 score only managed to give the Filipinos 38.199. 

In pommel horse, the Philippines managed a score of 35.632 following 12.333 from Zachary Nunez, 11.933 from Juancho Besana and 11.366 from Eldrew. 

China reigned supreme in the team event with 255.095 for its third straight gold medal finish in the event. 

Japan ended up up second with 253.826, while Chinese Taipei bagged the bronze medal with 239.896. 

Kazakhstan (237.596) and Korea (236.359) wound up fourth and fifth. 

The Filipino gymnasts’ medal hopes are still alive in the individual finals, with the Yulo brothers competing in floor exercise. 

Besana will see action in vault, while the double Olympic gold medalist will still take part in vault and parallel bars. 

Eldrew, for his part, will test his mettle in the high bar final. 

ASIAN GAMES

CARLOS YULO

ELDREW YULO

GYMNASTICS
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