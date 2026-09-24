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Gilas women dominate Singapore to make Asiad 3x3 semis

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 24, 2026 | 7:40pm
Gilas women dominate Singapore to make Asiad 3x3 semis

MANILA, Philippines -- Complete domination by Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 women. 

The Philippines reached the semifinal round of the 3x3 women’s basketball tournament after blasting Singapore, 22-12, Thursday at the Kinjo Futo Station Square Venue in Japan. 

Kennan Ka and Amyah Espanol had seven points apiece, with the former hauling down nine rebounds, while the latter had four boards. 

Kacey dela Rosa produced six markers and three rebounds. 

Singapore led by two, 7-5, after a show by Lek Lim. 

Five straight points courtesy of Ka and dela Rosa pushed the Philippines ahead, 10-7, before Syn Choo scored on the drive, 8-10. 

But from that point on, it was all Gilas. 

Six straight points, capped by a dela Rosa shot, gave the Philippines a 16-8 lead. 

Lim and Hor Lai snapped the run with three straight points, but Gilas could not be stopped. 

Ka waxed hot with four straight points, and a 2-pointer by Espanol iced the game with 2:06 to spare. 

The Philippines will now face Thailand in the semifinal round.

3X3 BASKETBALL

ASIAN GAMES

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
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