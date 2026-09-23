One down, five to go

MANILA, Philippines — Only Aira Villegas has been struck out of contention from the Philippine team of six boxers at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with Norlan Petecio swinging back to action against two-time Olympian Sewon Okazawa of Japan in the Nishio Gymnasium today.

It’s still a long way to go before the fighters get a shot at the gold, an elusive mint that the Philippines last harvested through flyweight Rey Saludar in 2010. In all, the country has brought in 15 gold medals from boxing since 1954 but the drought has now extended to 16 years.

Petecio, 24, defeated Cambodia’s Sophors Vy in his first fight and will face Okazawa, whose father is Ghanaian and mother is Japanese, in the Round of 16. A win will advance Petecio to the quarterfinals. Okazawa, 30, took the silver in the 70kg division at the World Championships in Liverpool last year and gold in the lightmiddleweight class at the previous Asian Games.

Three boxers are set to make their first appearance in Nagoya in the next few days. Riza Pasuit takes on Thailand’s Chongprongklang Natnicha in the women’s 54kg class tomorrow while Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam engages India’s Jadumani Singh in the 55kg division and Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio faces Jordan’s Mays Alreem Abukhadijah in the women’s 60kg category, both on Saturday. The three bouts are in the Round of 16.

Making it to the Round of 16 was Junmilardo Ogayre in the 60kg division as he eliminated Mongolian southpaw Lundaa Gantumur via a split 3-2 decision yesterday. Ogayre, 27, withstood a standing eight-count and a late furious rally to notch his first-ever Asian Games win. He’ll go up next against Nepal’s Khagendra Roka Magar tomorrow. “Good counterpunching by Ogayre,” said ABAP president Marcus Manalo. “Just staying in the corners a bit too long which cost him the last round. Buti na lang he won in three judges already after two rounds.” The five judges scored the third round for Gantumur but Ogayre’s early lead held up.

Manalo said if Ogayre hurdles Magar, he’ll move on to battle Paris Olympic featherweight gold medalist Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals. Khalokov, 26, won the gold at the World Championships last year. Ogayre and Norlan Petecio were late entries to the team, securing their spots in boxoffs. Ogayre dislodged Paul Bascon while Petecio took Marjon Pianar’s spot.