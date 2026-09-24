WATCH: Alex Eala gets warm welcome from fans in Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennis star Alex Eala got a warm welcome from fans in Singapore as she prepares for her next match at the Singapore Tennis Open.

In an Instagram story, Eala showed fans chanting her name and cheering her on before she joined them for a selfie.

Eala is set to face Tatiana Prozorova in the Round of 16 of the WTA 500 tournament.

The 21-year-old Filipino recently reached a career-high No. 18 in the WTA rankings.