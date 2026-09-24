Tabuena fires bogey-free 70 in Taiwan; Ramos shines in Egypt

This handout photo taken and released by the Asian Tour on October 8, 2023 shows Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines hitting a shot during the fourth round of the International Series Singapore golf tournament at the Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course) in Singapore.

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena launched his final build-up for the Asian Games with a bogey-free two-under 70 Thursday, putting himself within striking distance of the leaders after the opening round of the Taiwan Masters at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club.

Tabuena ended the day in a share of 13th, but just two strokes behind the early leaders Jbe Kruger, Gavin Green and Lee Chieh Po, who carded identical 68s.

Seeking to bounce back from a tied 16th-place finish in last week’s Yeangder TPC at Linkou, also in Taiwan, Tabuena overcame wayward driving with sharp iron play and a steady short game. He went out in 35 and returned in another 35, making five key par saves while needing just 29 putts.

The Filipino shotmaker, who contended at the Yeangder after firing a spectacular 62 in the third round before slipping to a 72 in the finale, again showed flashes of the form he has been trying to rediscover.

Tabuena hit only four fairways but made up for his errant drives with precise approach shots. He birdied the par-4 fifth and 16th holes, although his struggles off the tee limited his chances to attack the longer holes.

With three players setting the pace at 68 and a crowded leaderboard behind them, Tabuena remains well within reach heading into Friday’s second round.

Justin Quiban, however, endured a difficult opening day. He bogeyed two of his first four holes and dropped another stroke on the ninth to make the turn in 38, with his round still in progress as of posting time.

Lloyd Go, meanwhile, struggled to a five-over 77 and faces an uphill battle to make the cut, which was projected at one over.

In Egypt, Sean Ramos waged a lone Philippine campaign in the Egypt Golf Series 13, opening with a bogey-free three-under 67 Wednesday at the par-70 Madinaty Golf Club.

Ramos birdied the third and fourth holes before closing with another birdie on the last, going out in 34 and coming home in 33 to share 17th place with three others, including former Philippine Open champion Berry Henson of the US.

Henson also made a strong start, firing four birdies against a bogey for a 67.

England’s Ben Jones, however, grabbed the early spotlight with a sizzling eight-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead over Pakistan’s Aadam Syed and Korea’s Jaeil Kim, who matched 64s.

The tournament is the first of two Egypt Golf Series events on the Asian Development Tour, with the second also scheduled next week at Madinaty Golf Club.