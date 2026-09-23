Unbeaten Gilas women down Malaysians to barge into Asiad 3x3 quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines -- Flawless pool play for the Gilas Pilipinas women.

Gilas women finished off the pool play of the Asian Games’ Women’s 3x3 basketball event unscathed after beating Malaysia, 17-12, Wednesday at the Kinjo Futo Station Square Venue in Japan.

In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Philippines reigned supreme as it stamped an outright ticket to the quarterfinal round of the tournament.

Kacey dela Rosa stood tall with eight points and seven rebounds, while Maria Pasilang had six markers and seven boards.

The two teams were kept in a 6-all deadlock after a free throw by Pasilang.

Dela Rosa and Amyah Espanol then teamed up to push Gilas ahead, 11-6, with 3:21 left.

Erica Ng stopped the bleeding with a 2-pointer, 8-11, but dela Rosa kept feasting inside.

A free throw by Ler Low made it a 9-13 deficit with 1:18 to go, but Pasilang iced the game with timely shots late.

Espanol had two points while Kennan Ka finished with one.

Elaine Chong tallied four points for Malaysia, while Sammi Tan and Ng had three apiece. Low produced two points in the loss.

The quarterfinal round is on Thursday.