^

Sports

Unbeaten Gilas women down Malaysians to barge into Asiad 3x3 quarterfinals

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 23, 2026 | 6:08pm
Unbeaten Gilas women down Malaysians to barge into Asiad 3x3 quarterfinals
Gilas Pilipinas' Kacey dela Rosa
(STAR / Russell Palma)

MANILA, Philippines -- Flawless pool play for the Gilas Pilipinas women. 

Gilas women finished off the pool play of the Asian Games’ Women’s 3x3 basketball event unscathed after beating Malaysia, 17-12, Wednesday at the Kinjo Futo Station Square Venue in Japan. 

In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Philippines reigned supreme as it stamped an outright ticket to the quarterfinal round of the tournament. 

Kacey dela Rosa stood tall with eight points and seven rebounds, while Maria Pasilang had six markers and seven boards. 

The two teams were kept in a 6-all deadlock after a free throw by Pasilang. 

Dela Rosa and Amyah Espanol then teamed up to push Gilas ahead, 11-6, with 3:21 left. 

Erica Ng stopped the bleeding with a 2-pointer, 8-11, but dela Rosa kept feasting inside. 

A free throw by Ler Low made it a 9-13 deficit with 1:18 to go, but Pasilang iced the game with timely shots late. 

Espanol had two points while Kennan Ka finished with one. 

Elaine Chong tallied four points for Malaysia, while Sammi Tan and Ng had three apiece. Low produced two points in the loss. 

The quarterfinal round is on Thursday.

3X3 BASKETBALL

ASIAN GAMES

GILAS PILIPINAS WOMEN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
French star Batum retires after 18-year NBA career

French star Batum retires after 18-year NBA career

1 day ago
French basketball star Nicolas Batum announced his retirement after 18 years playing in the NBA for teams including the...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol opens Asian Games esports campaign with Naraka, Puyo Puyo

Sibol opens Asian Games esports campaign with Naraka, Puyo Puyo

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
The country's national esports team, Sibol, will begin its campaign at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 this week...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL, SportPlus deliver with All-Star Festivities to remember

MPBL, SportPlus deliver with All-Star Festivities to remember

1 day ago
The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), boosted by its chief backer SportsPlus, held to a rousing success its annual...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP Player of the Week Nnoruka leads UP&rsquo;s flawless start

UAAP Player of the Week Nnoruka leads UP’s flawless start

3 days ago
The beloved “Maroon 5” may have already moved on from the collegiate ranks but the University of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
South Korea break Japan hearts to win Asian Games basketball gold

South Korea break Japan hearts to win Asian Games basketball gold

2 days ago
South Korea broke Japanese hearts on Sunday when they took Asian Games men's basketball gold with a 67-57 triumph in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Blue Eagle booters banner latest Ateneo Sports Hall of Fame inductees

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Atenean football icons will be headlining the newest batch of inductees to the Ateneo Sports Hall of Fame (ASHOF). 
Sports
fbtw
Bahia, Simeon rule Grand Corporate Golf tilt

Bahia, Simeon rule Grand Corporate Golf tilt

8 hours ago
Jake Bahia and Dan Simeon of Steelmax Inc. emerged as the overall net champions in the Grand Corporate Golf Tournament held...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at Ateneo&rsquo;s Loss to UP

Looking at Ateneo’s Loss to UP

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
That was quite a beatdown by the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons on the Ateneo Blue Eagles as the former won...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles still getting used to defense-oriented play, says coach Alas

Blue Eagles still getting used to defense-oriented play, says coach Alas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Defense is the name of the game for Ateneo head coach Louie Alas. 
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with