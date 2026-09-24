Shakey's Super League Unity Cup fires off with triple-header

Games Friday:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

1 p.m. — LPU vs Adamson

3 p.m. — Mapua vs JRU

5 p.m. — Arellano vs Perpetual

MANILA, Philippines — A busy triple-header playdate opens the exciting collegiate volleyball action of the 2026 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Unity Cup on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Adamson University begins its quest to end a three-year podium drought when it takes on Lyceum of the Philippines University in the curtain-raiser at 1 p.m. in Pool D.

The Lady Falcons, who finished third in the inaugural edition back in 2022, are parading a solid lineup behind power-hitting winger Frances Mordi, Joy Aseo, Lhouriz Tuddao, Lana Barrera, and playmakers Bella Sapienza and Fhei Sagaysay.

Top hitter Shaina Nitura is expected to join the team after a short rest following a tour of duty with Alas Pilipinas in the 20th Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Adamson aims to snatch a medal in the tournament's fifth staging, backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner and R&B Milk Tea, after falling short in the battle for bronze last year against Far Eastern University.

“Mai-expect ‘yung high competition sa amin and really giving our all kada game,” said Sapienza, who was named Adamson’s SSL ambassador this year.

On the other hand, the Lady Pirates seek a good start to their campaign following a first-round exit in the 2025 edition of the competition supported by Smart, PusoP.com, Summit Natural Drinking Water, with the Philippine Sports Commission, Commission on Higher Education, Mikasa, Asics, Rigour Technology, Jersey Haven, Solar Sports and 12 Beyond Production as technical partners.

Meanwhile, Mapua University and Jose Rizal University clash at 3 p.m. to start their Pool B campaign.

Both the Lady Cardinals and Lady Bombers eye better results this time after last season’s early elimination.

Mapua had one win in three outings in the previous edition while JRU went winless.

Capping the opening hostilities is the Pool A encounter between Arellano University and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA at 5 p.m.

The opening ceremony is scheduled on Saturday at 11 a.m. followed by another triple-header.

National University sets its five-peat bid in motion against San Beda University at 5 p.m. in Pool A.

Last year’s runner-up University of Santo Tomas debuts opposite College of Saint Benilde at 1 p.m. in Pool B while FEU and Ateneo De Manila University square off at 3 p.m. in Pool C.

All games are available live and on demand via PusoP.com and Solar Sports. (Pool story)