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Forex & Stocks

1$:62.725

The Philippine Star
September 22, 2026 | 5:00pm
1$:62.725

1$:62.725 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1$:62.780

1$:62.780

1 day ago
1$:62.780
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.739

1$:62.739

6 days ago
1$:62.739
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.860

1$:62.860

8 days ago
1$:62.860
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.680

1$:62.680

9 days ago
1$:62.680 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
Latest
abtest
1$:62.680

1$:62.680

9 days ago
1$:62.680 DOWN Closing as of 5:00 PM
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.535

1$:62.535

12 days ago
1$:62.535
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.513

1$:62.513

13 days ago
1$:62.513
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.625

1$:62.625

14 days ago
1$:62.625
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
1$:62.586

1$:62.586

September 7, 2026 - 5:30pm
1$:62.586
Forex & Stocks
fbtw
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