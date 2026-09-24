He's inevitable: Carlos Yulo finally completes gymnastics gauntlet of accolades with Asian Games gold

MANILA, Philippines -- In Marvel comics, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it took the supervillan Thanos some time to complete the Infinity Stones.

In a bid to wipe out half of all life in the universe, the “Mad Titan” went on a conquest to complete the space, mind, reality, power, time and soul stones.

Eventually, he was able to complete the stones and snap his fingers to complete his objective, despite the Avengers’ best effort, proving that he, really, is inevitable.

On Thursday, Carlos Yulo entered the Asian Games’ floor exercise already on top of the world. He has won gold medals in all levels – the Olympics, the World Championships, the Asian Championships and the Southeast Asian Games.

The 26-year-old, known as “The Golden Boy”, entered the competition as the favorite, with one of his Olympic gold medals coming from the floor exercise.

But the pressure is higher. The Philippines is yet to win a gold medal in the Aichi-Nagoya Games, and Yulo has never won an Asiad gold.

Coming in fourth in the starting list, Yulo stood on the corner of the 12x12 mat before he started off with his routine.

And, as he did his routine, it looked as easy as snapping his fingers.

Yulo showcased death-defying athleticism and grace with his routine, twisting and turning and razzling and dazzling much to the oohs and aahs of the crowd.

And as he ran and launched himself to his final flip, he landed smoothly on the mat and showed why he, really, is inevitable.

The judges scored his routine 8.966 for execution and 5.7 for difficulty, good for 14.666.

After everyone finished with their routines, Yulo reigned supreme in floor exercise, finishing ahead of Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi and Shoma Tsukiyama.

Karimi, who performed last, brought home the silver medal with a score of 14.600, while Tsukiyama, the penultimate gymnast, had a 14.566 score.

After getting the gold, Yulo said he is happy that he has completed his collection.

“Sa collection po natin, nabuo na po. Buong buo na!” Yulo said in an interview posted on One Sports.

“I’m just really happy and grateful po talaga.”

Yulo voiced joy with his performance, saying that he is overwhelmed with his gold medal finish despite challenges.

He also bared that he thought he might finish second or third with the performances of his competitors.

“Yeah, akala ko pwedeng mag-second ako, pwedeng mag-third po ako sa unang dalawang nag-compete po eh. So, para sa akin, nagpe-pray na lang po ako kanina. Bahala na si Lord kung para sa akin yan, para sa akin yan,” he said.

“Ako, binigay ko po yung best ko today and ayun po yung lumabas. Walang regrets at all,” he added.

With the gold medal at hand, Yulo’s task is far from done. The gymnastics star will still see action in the vault and the parallel bars events on Friday to try and add more gold medals for the Philippines.