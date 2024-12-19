^

Sports

Ginebra’s Brownlee bounces back with 49-point game

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 19, 2024 | 11:44am
Ginebraâ€™s Brownlee bounces back with 49-point game
Barangay Ginebra's Justin Brownlee shoots during the Gin Kings' clash with the Terrafirma Dyip Wednesday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- After a tough offensive outing a few days ago against Hong Kong Eastern, Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee showed out in Wednesday’s 114-98 PBA Commissioner’s Cup win over the Terrafirma Dyip.

Brownlee exploded for 49 points on 19-of-29 shooting from the field, to go with 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

This performance came just a few days after Ginebra absorbed a 93-90 loss against Hong Kong, where the import finished with just 18 points on 6-of-23 from the field as he missed a total of 10 attempts from 3-point and 4-point areas.

After Wednesday’s win, Brownlee told reporters that the team wanted to come out on fire right from the get-go, especially after the tough loss against Eastern.

“Yeah, we definitely, as a team, just wanted to bounce back, you know, have a better outing from Eastern, even though I think, you know, we played okay. We didn't shoot the ball well, but I think the energy and, I guess, will to try to win was there. But tonight, you know, we just want to come out, be aggressive,” he said.

“I just found myself open a lot in this game. And I just try to take advantage of the open shots or, you know, open opportunities where I could drive or be aggressive either for myself, scoring or for my teammates,” he added.

Brownlee was consistent in the game against Terrafirma, scoring 25 points in the first half and 24 in the final two quarters.

His explosion helped Ginebra take a 22-point lead in the third quarter, which was eventually erased by the Dyip to just five in the fourth.

However, timely shots by Brownlee gave the Gin Kings the much-needed separation to help the squad go up to 3-1 in the season, while leaving Terrafirma still looking for their first win in this season’s Commissioner’s Cup.

Ginebra has had a tough schedule the past week. After a 109-100 win over the NLEX Road Warriors last Wednesday, they once again played a couple of days after -- against the Phoenix Fuel Masters, which they won, 94-72, before they faced Eastern on Sunday.

Brownlee said that he does not want to make fatigue as an excuse, as the guest team played great team defense against them, but the two-day rest they had gave them a needed energy boost.

“To be honest, shooting the ball, I think other than maybe a couple of those shots in the Eastern game, they felt pretty good. So, and, you know, with the rest, for sure, I think, you tend to play a little bit better and have a little bit more energy when you do get the rest.”

Ginebra will take on the Converge FiberXers next on Saturday, 7:30 p.m., at the Batangas City Coliseum.

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

JUSTIN BROWNLEE

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brownlee drops 49 as Gin Kings stall Dyip

Brownlee drops 49 as Gin Kings stall Dyip

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Justin Brownlee exploded for 49 points to lead Barangay Ginebra over the still-winless Terrafirma Dyip, 114-98, in PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Painters escape Hotshots in come-from-behind win

Painters escape Hotshots in come-from-behind win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters came back from 12 points down in the fourth quarter and squeaked past the Magnolia Hotshots,...
Sports
fbtw

Pagdulagan so young yet so good

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
National U is out to rebuild its dynasty after regaining the stronghold of UAAP women’s basketball realm with a rising star at the helm.
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses motivated to come back stronger

Tigresses motivated to come back stronger

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
A championship paired by runner-up finish in back-to-back seasons is just the beginning for the University of Santo Tomas...
Sports
fbtw
UP&rsquo;s Goldwin touch

UP’s Goldwin touch

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
It was UP coach Goldwin Monteverde’s time to shine again. The Fighting Maroons are back on the UAAP men’s basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Asian Tour Qualifying School: Ramos, 2 other Filipino golfers ease through first cut

Asian Tour Qualifying School: Ramos, 2 other Filipino golfers ease through first cut

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Sean Ramos cooled down after a scorching start, carding an even-par 71 at the C/D course of the Lake View Resort and Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Bucks hoist NBA Cup Giannis leads Milwaukee over OKC in finale

Bucks hoist NBA Cup Giannis leads Milwaukee over OKC in finale

13 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks silenced the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half to win the second edition...
Sports
fbtw
Elasto Painters stretch win streak to three

Elasto Painters stretch win streak to three

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
As Rain or Shine stared disaster in the face, Andre Caracut stepped forward to lead the team’s efforts to extinguish...
Sports
fbtw
Ong: Tigresses will come back stronger

Ong: Tigresses will come back stronger

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
A championship followed by a runner-up finish could just be the beginning for the Santo Tomas Tigresses.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with