PGFlex hoops: Darbin hits game-winner as CEU spoils Remogat's UP debut

Philstar.com
November 12, 2024 | 1:01pm
Dylan Darbin goes for a basket as UP’s Rey Remogat (right) looks on during their PGFlex preseason game.
PGFlex

MANILA, Philippines — Dylan Darbin made a clutch jumper with barely a second left as Centro Escolar University spoiled the debut of Rey Remogat for University of the Philippines by eking out a thrilling 63-61 win on Monday night, November 11, in the PGFlex Invitational Basketball Tournament at the Paco Arena in Manila.

A transferee from University of the East, Remogat did well in his first game in the preseason tournament by tallying 20 points, six assists and four rebounds in almost 29 minutes of action. But Darbin had other things in mind.

JR Jopillo once again led CEU with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Darbin added 15 points, with most of their buckets coming in the third where they outscored the Maroons 17-11.

The win — their fourth in five games — enabled the CEU Scorpions to formalize their entry to the semis along with La Salle, which rampaged to its fifth straight victory with a 105-79 drubbing of Immaculada Concepcion College.

Meanwhile, Adamson picked up its first win in three games with a 56-50 win over Manila Central University – thanks to Allen Ignacio’s 13-point performance.

With a 1-2 mark, the Maroons need to win their last three games in the elims to claim the third and final outright semis berth in the seven-team tournament. The last four teams play another round with the topnotcher earning the fourth semis berth.

The Archers had a slim 21-14 lead in the opening quarter but went berserk in the next frame as Jhayzine Kean Baclaan, Mason Amos and Jacob Cortez joined hands in several scoring spurts to rip the game wide apart, 53-30.

In just 28 minutes of play, the 5-foot-8 Baclaan produced a double-double of 27 points and 10 assists. He highlighted his performance by making all his six tries from the 2-point area apart from sinking three of 7 3-point attempts.

Amos scattered 18 points apart from grabbing five boards, while Cortez chipped in 13 points.

BASKETBALL
