^

Sports

Athletes ready for Asian meet

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
May 26, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A 15-strong Philippine team made up of 10 men and five women is ready to spring into action at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, starting tomorrow until Saturday.

PATAFA president Terry Capistrano, who is in the North Gyeongsang Province city halfway between Daegu and Gincheon, said “the team will try to do better than the previous Asian Championships in Bangkok (in 2023) but most of our athletes are still in the build-up stage for the SEA Games in December.”

PATAFA secretary general Jasper Tanhueco noted “there are many athletes with the potential to win medals for us (and we’re) hoping for the best with four Olympians and three other national record holders.”

The four Olympians are World No. 4 pole vaulter EJ Obiena (Tokyo, Paris), sprinter Kristina Knott (Tokyo), hurdler John Cabang (Paris) and hurdler Lauren Hoffman (Paris). The three other national record holders are 20km race walk specialist Carlos de Imus, shotputter William Morrison and high jumper Leonard Grospe.

In the previous Asian joust, the Philippines bagged two gold medals from Obiena and 400m hurdler Robyn Brown. It was the most gold medals garnered in 15 editions since 1989 and during that 34-year period, the Philippines failed to capture a medal in eight Asian Championships. The Philippines has hosted the meet thrice, in 1973, 1993 and 2003. Overall, the medal count is 15 gold, 11 silver and 18 bronze. Obiena, 29, won gold in 2019 and 2023, starting his Asian journey in 2017 with a bronze.

The Philippine team is entered in 17 events in Gumi. Here’s the lineup: De Imus, 24 (20k race walk), Hockett de los Santos, 22 (decathlon, pole vault), Grospe, 23 (high jump), Yacine Guarmali, 25 (1,500m, 5,000m), Kharis Pantonial, 18 (400m), Ronne Malipay, 31 (triple jump), Knott, 29 (100m, 200m), Cabang, 23 (110m hurdles), Morrison, 28 (shotput), Daniella Daynata, 25 (discus), Brown, 30 (400m hurdles), Hoffman, 26 (400m hurdles), Denalyn Bejoy, 23 (800m), Hussein Lorana, 20 (800m), Obiena and Team 4x400m mixed (Lorana, Bejoy, Pantonial, Brown).

Sprinter Frederick Ramirez would’ve joined the team but backed out due to a strain while haptathletes Janry Ubas and Sarah Dequinan couldn’t make it as they’re newly signed with the Philippine Army.

ATHLETICS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Major player transfers continue to rock Philippine college basketball world

Major player transfers continue to rock Philippine college basketball world

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Let’s take a look back at some of the notable, needle-moving transfers in collegiate basketball in the past few ye...
Sports
fbtw
Eala ousted in French Open main draw debut

Eala ousted in French Open main draw debut

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Alex Eala’s main draw debut in a Grand Slam came to an early end
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena falls short of Top 10; Ramos fades in ADT

Tabuena falls short of Top 10; Ramos fades in ADT

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena looked poised to secure a Top 10 finish at the Korea Open on Sunday, only to falter in the closing holes and...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers seize top semis seed, twice-to-beat edge

Lady Blazers seize top semis seed, twice-to-beat edge

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
College of St. Benilde showed poise under pressure as it repulsed University of Perpetual Help, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18, on Sunday...
Sports
fbtw
Romero makes history, enters Top 25 of world polo rankings

Romero makes history, enters Top 25 of world polo rankings

12 hours ago
In a moment that will be etched in the annals of Philippine sports history, businessman, lawmaker and sportsman Mikee...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Romero rides into history

Romero rides into history

By Nelson Beltran | 1 hour ago
With a rousing debut in the 2025 Gauntlet of Polo, Filipino businessman, lawmaker and sportsman Mikee Romero made history...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka triumphs, Eala falls

Sabalenka triumphs, Eala falls

1 hour ago
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the second round of the French Open on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Russia’s...
Sports
fbtw
Wolves pull one versus Thunder

Wolves pull one versus Thunder

1 hour ago
Anthony Edwards scored 30 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves overwhelmed Oklahoma City 143-101 on Saturday to tighten...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas Youth pummels Thailand in SEABA U16

Gilas Youth pummels Thailand in SEABA U16

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas Youth’s triumphant run in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers continues.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with