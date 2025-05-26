Athletes ready for Asian meet

MANILA, Philippines — A 15-strong Philippine team made up of 10 men and five women is ready to spring into action at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, starting tomorrow until Saturday.

PATAFA president Terry Capistrano, who is in the North Gyeongsang Province city halfway between Daegu and Gincheon, said “the team will try to do better than the previous Asian Championships in Bangkok (in 2023) but most of our athletes are still in the build-up stage for the SEA Games in December.”

PATAFA secretary general Jasper Tanhueco noted “there are many athletes with the potential to win medals for us (and we’re) hoping for the best with four Olympians and three other national record holders.”

The four Olympians are World No. 4 pole vaulter EJ Obiena (Tokyo, Paris), sprinter Kristina Knott (Tokyo), hurdler John Cabang (Paris) and hurdler Lauren Hoffman (Paris). The three other national record holders are 20km race walk specialist Carlos de Imus, shotputter William Morrison and high jumper Leonard Grospe.

In the previous Asian joust, the Philippines bagged two gold medals from Obiena and 400m hurdler Robyn Brown. It was the most gold medals garnered in 15 editions since 1989 and during that 34-year period, the Philippines failed to capture a medal in eight Asian Championships. The Philippines has hosted the meet thrice, in 1973, 1993 and 2003. Overall, the medal count is 15 gold, 11 silver and 18 bronze. Obiena, 29, won gold in 2019 and 2023, starting his Asian journey in 2017 with a bronze.

The Philippine team is entered in 17 events in Gumi. Here’s the lineup: De Imus, 24 (20k race walk), Hockett de los Santos, 22 (decathlon, pole vault), Grospe, 23 (high jump), Yacine Guarmali, 25 (1,500m, 5,000m), Kharis Pantonial, 18 (400m), Ronne Malipay, 31 (triple jump), Knott, 29 (100m, 200m), Cabang, 23 (110m hurdles), Morrison, 28 (shotput), Daniella Daynata, 25 (discus), Brown, 30 (400m hurdles), Hoffman, 26 (400m hurdles), Denalyn Bejoy, 23 (800m), Hussein Lorana, 20 (800m), Obiena and Team 4x400m mixed (Lorana, Bejoy, Pantonial, Brown).

Sprinter Frederick Ramirez would’ve joined the team but backed out due to a strain while haptathletes Janry Ubas and Sarah Dequinan couldn’t make it as they’re newly signed with the Philippine Army.