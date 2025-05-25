^

Lady Blazers seize top semis seed, twice-to-beat edge

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 25, 2025 | 6:29pm
Games Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

8 a.m. — EAC vs SSC-R (M)

11 a.m. — EAC vs SSC-R (W)

2:30 p.m. — AU vs LPU (W)

5 p.m. — AU vs LPU (M)

 

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde showed poise under pressure as it repulsed University of Perpetual Help, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18, on Sunday to seal the top seed entering the NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball Final Four at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Former Most Valuable Player Mycah Go came through with an all-around effort with 12 attack points, 11 digs and seven receptions to power the Lady Blazers to their 15th win in 17 outings.

The win also ensured CSB, which is seeking a four-peat feat, will be No. 1 in the semifinals with a twice-to-beat edge to boot and will play the No. 4 team, which would be either Mapua (11-6) or Arellano University (11-6).

It also eliminated the Lady Altas from the Final Four race as they stumbled to 9-8.

Earlier, Letran smashed Jose Rizal University, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12, to improve to a 14-3 record.

The Lady Knights will finish at No. 2 regardless of their last elimination round games against the Mapua Lady Cardinals Wednesday.

The Lady Bombers ended their campaign with a 3-15 card.

