Tabuena falls short of Top 10; Ramos fades in ADT

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 25, 2025 | 6:37pm
Miguel Tabuena
MANILA, Philippines -- Miguel Tabuena looked poised to secure a Top 10 finish at the Korea Open on Sunday, only to falter in the closing holes and settle for a tie for 15th place in Chuncheon, South Korea.

Thai standout Sadom Kaewkanjana emerged as the tournament's champion with a composed final-round performance at the challenging La Vie Est Belle Dunes course.

Tabuena, one of the Philippines’ premier golf talents, was on track for a strong finish after going one-under through 13 holes. However, late-round struggles saw him bogey Nos. 14 and 15. Though he rebounded with a birdie on the par-5 16th, he stumbled with bogeys on his final two holes for a round of 73.

That dropped him to a four-round total of 286 (70-74-69-73), good for a share of 15th place in the Asian Tour event.

Kaewkanjana, meanwhile, displayed resilience and poise down the stretch. After a shaky front nine, he birdied two of the final seven holes to card a 70 and finish at seven-under 277, two shots clear of compatriot Poom Saksansin.

Saksansin, who led after 54 holes, faltered with back-to-back bogeys on holes 14 and 15. His birdie on the 16th came too late to mount a comeback, and he closed with a 73 for 279.

Korean halfway leader Songgyu Yoo finished third with a steady 72 for a four-day total of 281.

Over in Thailand, Filipino veterans and rising stars made notable finishes at the Asian Development Tour’s Phuket Open, which was cut to 54 holes due to inclement weather.

Juvic Pagunsan mounted a final-round rally with a two-under 68 to tie for 20th. After a rollercoaster front nine that featured four birdies and two bogeys, he added just one birdie on the back, offset by a closing bogey. He finished with a three-round total of 207.

Pagunsan, who was narrowly edged out by Aidric Chan in Vietnam two months ago, was joined in 20th place by rookie Carl Corpus, who posted a final-round 71.

Corpus had a strong start, with three birdies against a bogey through 11 holes, but bogeyed three of his last six holes, derailing what could have been a much stronger finish.

Thailand’s Suradit Yongcharoenchai dominated the tournament, cruising to a nine-shot victory with a sparkling 65 for a 17-under 193 total. Fellow Thais Thanpisit Omsin and Nirun Sae-ueng, along with Bangladesh’s Siddikur Rahman, shared runner-up honors at 202.

Omsin and Sae-ueng both shot 68s, while Rahman carded a 67.

Sean Ramos, who had been in joint second place after brilliant rounds of 68 and 66, saw his campaign collapse with a final-round 76. After four bogeys on the front and a double-bogey on the 10th, he managed only three birdies and finished tied for 43rd at 210.

Chan, the last ADT event winner, also struggled to find form and closed with a 73 to drop into a tie for 59th at 213.

