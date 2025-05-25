Eala ousted in French Open main draw debut

The Philippines' Alexandra Eala serves to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their 2025 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament second round singles match at the Caja Magica in Madrid, on April 24, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala’s main draw debut in a Grand Slam came to an early end.

Eala bowed out of the first round of Roland Garros after absorbing a three-set loss against Colombia’s Emiliana Arango, 0-6, 6-2, 3-6, during their matchup Sunday (Manila time).

The Filipina, ranked 69th in the world, recovered from a rough first set, but she eventually ran out of steam in the third set to end her campaign in France.

After getting bageled in the first set, Eala was able to get back in the second set, going up 3-1.

Arango then won the fourth game to cut the deficit, 2-3, but the match was suspended due to rains.

When the match continued, Eala won the next three games to force the third set.

After going down 0-2 in the third, Eala powered back and moved to within a game, 3-4.

But Arango’s steady play showed late as she grabbed the win.

The Colombian won 40 receiving points, while the Filipina had one more service point won with 38.

But the difference came in the unforced errors, with Eala tallying 44 to Arango’s 25.

Arango will now face China’s Zheng Qinwen, who defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-4, 6-3.