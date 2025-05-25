^

Sports

Eala ousted in French Open main draw debut

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 25, 2025 | 9:48pm
Eala ousted in French Open main draw debut
The Philippines' Alexandra Eala serves to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their 2025 WTA Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament second round singles match at the Caja Magica in Madrid, on April 24, 2025.
Thomas Coex / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Alex Eala’s main draw debut in a Grand Slam came to an early end.

Eala bowed out of the first round of Roland Garros after absorbing a three-set loss against Colombia’s Emiliana Arango, 0-6, 6-2, 3-6, during their matchup Sunday (Manila time).

The Filipina, ranked 69th in the world, recovered from a rough first set, but she eventually ran out of steam in the third set to end her campaign in France.

After getting bageled in the first set, Eala was able to get back in the second set, going up 3-1.

Arango then won the fourth game to cut the deficit, 2-3, but the match was suspended due to rains.

When the match continued, Eala won the next three games to force the third set.

After going down 0-2 in the third, Eala powered back and moved to within a game, 3-4.

But Arango’s steady play showed late as she grabbed the win.

The Colombian won 40 receiving points, while the Filipina had one more service point won with 38.

But the difference came in the unforced errors, with Eala tallying 44 to Arango’s 25.

Arango will now face China’s Zheng Qinwen, who defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-4, 6-3.

ALEX EALA

ROLAND GARROS

TENNIS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Romero makes history, enters Top 25 of world polo rankings

Romero makes history, enters Top 25 of world polo rankings

9 hours ago
In a moment that will be etched in the annals of Philippine sports history, businessman, lawmaker and sportsman Mikee...
Sports
fbtw
Major player transfers continue to rock Philippine college basketball world

Major player transfers continue to rock Philippine college basketball world

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Let’s take a look back at some of the notable, needle-moving transfers in collegiate basketball in the past few ye...
Sports
fbtw
RNR draws boost from Asics

RNR draws boost from Asics

3 days ago
The AIA Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Manila, the highly popular global series of running events that combines...
Sports
fbtw
Rizal Memorial football field gains 'FIFA Quality Pro' status

Rizal Memorial football field gains 'FIFA Quality Pro' status

5 days ago
The football field of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex has been certified as "quality pro" by the International...
Sports
fbtw
Rock &rsquo;n&rsquo; Roll Manila running tilt gets 'upgrade'

Rock ’n’ Roll Manila running tilt gets 'upgrade'

4 days ago
The AIA Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Manila gets a major upgrade this year as top sports brand ASICS steps...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ramos ready for another chapter with Hokkaido in B.League

Ramos ready for another chapter with Hokkaido in B.League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Fresh off a contract renewal with the Levanga Hokkaido, Dwight Ramos is ecstatic to show more of what he can do for his Japan...
Sports
fbtw
Top young Luzon golfers test mettle in JPGT Finals at Caliraya Springs

Top young Luzon golfers test mettle in JPGT Finals at Caliraya Springs

11 hours ago
The race to the ICTSI Junior PGT Elite Junior Finals intensifies as Luzon’s top young talents head to Caliraya Springs...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic becomes third man to win 100 ATP titles with Geneva victory

Djokovic becomes third man to win 100 ATP titles with Geneva victory

11 hours ago
Novak Djokovic became just the third man to win 100 ATP titles with a typically dramatic comeback victory over Hubert Hurkacz...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan struggles to regain early form, trails Bae by 5

Pagdanganan struggles to regain early form, trails Bae by 5

By Jan Veran | 11 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan's hopes of making a big move on moving day fizzled out as the Filipina remained five strokes behind...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino trailblazer Eala set for Grand Slam debut in Paris

Filipino trailblazer Eala set for Grand Slam debut in Paris

14 hours ago
Philippines sensation Alexandra Eala believes she can move up to the next level after her impressive run in Miami this year...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with