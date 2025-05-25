Gilas Youth pummels Thailand in SEABA U16

Gilas Pilipinas head coach LA Tenorio calls the shots during a training with the U16 team.

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas Youth’s triumphant run in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers continues.

Gilas won back-to-back games in the tourney after blasting Thailand, 87-42, Sunday at the Bren Z. Guiao Sports Complex in Pampanga.

The Philippines started the game waxing hot and never looked back.

Carl de los Reyes finished with a near double-double of 16 points and nine rebounds, while Prince Carino posted 15 markers and seven boards.

The Filipinos had an explosive start to the game, going up 31-0 in the first quarter.

A free throw by Alexander David prevented Thailand from scoring zero points with nine seconds remaining.

But this set the tone for the rest of the game.

It was more of the same in the next quarters, as the nearest Thailand got to was 22 points, 27-49, after a Nattachai Korkaewkulapat 3-pointer in the third quarter.

However, the Filipinos’ hot shooting was too much.

The 45-point spread at the end of the game, which came after a triple by Everaigne Cruz, was the biggest lead of the contest.

Cruz added 12 points, while Nickson Cabanero had 10 markers, four boards and two dimes for Gilas.

No Thailand player finished in double digits. Ananda Jaegar paced the Thais with eight points and eight rebounds, while Korkaewkulapat and Lorenzo Ravazzini had seven markers and 12 boards.

The Philippines will try to win three in a row as they take on Singapore on Monday, May 26.