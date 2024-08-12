^

Sports

Tri SND Barracuda defends Team Maisugon crown

Philstar.com
August 12, 2024 | 11:43am
Tri SND Barracuda defends Team Maisugon crown
Members and supporters of the Tri-SND Barracudas celebrate as the team clinched their second consecutive Tribu Maisugon title at the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao last Sunday. The victory earned the team a P500,000 cash prize from the city government.

DAVAO CITY – Tri SND Barracuda showcased exceptional teamwork as it successfully defended its title in the Team Maisugon championship for the second consecutive year in the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao here last Sunday.

The squad, led by women’s overall champion Leyann Ramo, accumulated an impressive 37,204.9 points, securing the top prize of ?500,000 awarded by the city government.

The 11-member team competition featured athletes across various age groups, regardless of gender, who participated in the main event. Team points were determined by the top 11 individual scores within each team.

In addition to Ramo, Tri SND Barracuda’s roster included Chloe Jane Ong, Brian Borling, John Rey Tumanda, Lyllian Grace Banzon, Michael Acas, Satar Salem, Jonard Saim, Abdul Rahman Toroganan, Gene Heart Quiambao and Sittie Aminah Dimaporo.

Isabela Tri Club, led by Petr Lukosz, finished second with 35,989.9 points, while the Amai Manabilang Team, featuring Jorry Ycong and Jonathan Pagaura, secured third with 32,329.3 points.

The event was held in honor of Davao’s 11 indigenous tribes: Ata, Maguindanaon, Matigsalug, Bagobo Klata, Maranao, Obo Manuvu, Bagobo-Tagabawa, Tasug, Sama, Iranun, and Kagan.

Ramo, who earlier shared top honors with Dutch athlete Eric van der Linden, also took first place in their respective age group categories, 30-34 and 50-54.

The other age-group winners were (men’s) Frankie Yee (18-24), John Patrick Ciron (25-29), Ycong (30-34), Emmanuel Comendador (35-39), Lukosz (40-44), Darwin Tindugan (45-49), van der Linden (50-54), Mark Lampard (55-59), Koji Muroya (60-65), Dale Mcallister (65-69), Kiko Hashikawa (70-74), Kazutoshi Miyokawa (75-79); Sophia Capistrano (18-24), Ong (35-39), Carolina Cobos (40-44), Naoko Kusakabe (45-49), Heidi Wu (50-54), Celma Hitalia (55-59), Pamela Williams (70-74) in women's division.

Ramo, hailing from Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte, followed up her victory in Subic last June with a time of 04:48:17, completing the 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21.1km run along the newly developed Davao City Coastal Road. She outpaced Rexel May Dalinog, who finished with a time of 05:47:28, and Alexandra Faith Garcia, who placed third at 05:58:51.

Meanwhile, Team Isabela Tri Club swept the relay competitions, winning the men’s category with a time of 03:47:37, narrowly edging out Go for Gold PH Team 1 (03:52:59) and Amai Manabilang Triathlon Team (04:01:06). The women’s relay team posted a time of 04:46:15, defeating Sante Barley Tri (04:47:56) and Team RLC (05:18:11). In the mixed event, Team Isabela clocked in at 03:56:31 to dominate Tri SND Barracuda 01 (04:12:36) and Team Isabela Tri Club 3 (04:30:56).

vuukle comment

TRIATHLON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination.
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Bianca gave it all until the last putt

Bianca gave it all until the last putt

By Nelson Beltran | 13 hours ago
For the fourth straight round on Saturday, Bianca Pagdanganan birdied the 18th hole of Le Golf National, with a booming...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi inches closer to US Amateurs crown

Malixi inches closer to US Amateurs crown

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Rianne Malixi of the Philippines trailed old rival Asterisk Talley of the US by one after the first 18 holes of the US Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Boxing remains on shaky legs

Boxing remains on shaky legs

13 hours ago
The boxing competition at the Paris Olympics is over but the fight now starts for its inclusion at the 2028 LA Games after...
Sports
fbtw
Frayna, Fronda brace for Olympiad

Frayna, Fronda brace for Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Janelle Mae Frayna and Jan Jodilyn Fronda showed their readiness to lead the Philippine women’s team in next month’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Job well done in Paris

Job well done in Paris

By Nelson Beltran | 13 hours ago
Au revoir! À la prochaine!
Sports
fbtw
Van der Linden, Ramo rule IRONMAN 70.3

Van der Linden, Ramo rule IRONMAN 70.3

13 hours ago
Eric van der Linden turned back the clock to outperform competitors half his age and claimed the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao crown...
Sports
fbtw
Pueblo de Oro hosts Junior PGT

Pueblo de Oro hosts Junior PGT

13 hours ago
Cliff Nuñeza and Ally Gaccion are primed for their next challenge as the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series resumes today...
Sports
fbtw
Hollywood plays role in closing ceremony

Hollywood plays role in closing ceremony

13 hours ago
Hollywood will help script a glittering ending to the Paris Olympics on Sunday with 14 gold medals to be decided before the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with