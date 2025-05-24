Pacman at 46: Chasing history or tempting fate?

Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao poses with the Philippines flag following the official weigh-in at a hotel in Tokyo on July 27, 2024 ahead of his July 28 three-round exhibition boxing match against Japanese mixed martial artist Rukiya Anpo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Manny Pacquiao has never shied away from an uphill battle. After suffering stinging defeats in the political arena, the eight-division world champion is returning to the very stage that made him a global icon – the boxing ring – intent on proving that age is merely a number and records exist to be broken.

On July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the 46-year-old Filipino legend will challenge WBC welterweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios, a dangerous foe 16 years his junior. Should Pacquiao prevail, he would extend his own record by claiming yet another major title – an achievement even his fiercest critics admit might stand forever.

Barrios (29-2, 18 KOs) is hardly a tuneup. The 30-year-old Texan captured the vacant WBC belt after Terence Crawford moved up in weight, outboxing Yordenis Ugas in a career-best performance. He is rangy, fresh and supremely confident – everything a 46-year-old coming off a long layoff does not want across the ring.

Veteran promoter Bob Arum, who guided Pacquiao through his meteoric rise, minced no words:

“It seems really questionable that, at his age, Manny would put himself at risk against a champion fighter. George Foreman wasn’t even that old when he beat Michael Moorer – and George had stayed active.”

Indeed, Foreman reclaimed the heavyweight crown at 45, while Bernard Hopkins pushed the benchmark to 46 in 2011. Pacquiao is attempting to eclipse them both – after nearly four years of competitive inactivity.

Former rivals and admirers alike share Arum’s unease.

Ricky Hatton, dispatched by Pacquiao in 2009, questioned how “a man who hasn’t won since 2019” vaulted straight into a title shot.

Amir Khan voiced fears that the knockout artist is now “one punch away from getting hurt.”

Ring legend Sugar Ray Leonard warned that the comeback battle is “more psychological than physical,” recalling his own return after a five-year hiatus.

Yet none of those voices appear to move Pacquiao.

“I’m back. Let’s make history,” he declared on social media, brushing aside talk of rust and risk.

Under WBC rules, any former champion can be awarded a “qualified challenger” slot. The sanctioning body has slid Pacquiao directly to No.5 in its rankings, sparking debate over whether past glory should trump present merit. Critics argue the move squeezes out active contenders, but supporters counter that Pacquiao’s star power will elevate the entire division.

Pacquiao’s last professional bout, a unanimous decision loss to Ugas in 2021, revealed slowing reflexes but plenty of heart. Since then he has dabbled in exhibitions, reportedly logging productive camps in General Santos City and Los Angeles while maintaining the rippling physique that belies his age. Head trainer Buboy Fernandez waves off concerns:

“Don’t judge the number – judge the punch.”

Pacquiao’s career ledger (62-8-2, 39 KOs) suggests he still owns one of boxing’s deadliest left hands. Whether speed and timing remain sharp enough to land it against a prime welterweight is the billion-peso question.

For his part, Barrios has kept public comments to a minimum, choosing to post sparring clips and conditioning sessions rather than sound bites. Insiders report he views Pacquiao with respect but no fear, convinced that a victory over a living legend will launch him into crossover stardom.

If Pacquiao wins, he will author one of the greatest late career feats in sport. If he loses badly – or worse, suffers serious injury – his legacy might absorb a blemish his 40 something body can ill afford.

“Maybe he can do it,” said Leonard. “But every fighter pays a price for believing time can be beaten.”

On July 19, the boxing world will discover whether Pacquiao can once again bend history to his will – or whether this bold gamble proves that even legends have limits.