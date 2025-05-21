^

It's official: Returning Pacquiao to fight Barrios in Las Vegas

MANILA, Philippines -- Pac-Man is back. 

Manny Pacquiao officially announced his return to the boxing ring as he is set to challenge World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao posted the fight on social media, with the bout scheduled on July 19 (July 20 Manila time).

The eight-division world champion is making his return to professional boxing after almost four years. His last professional bout was against Yordenis Ugas back in August 2021, which ended in a loss.

But now, he is aiming to win the welterweight title at age 46.

"I'm back," Pacquiao posted on Facebook. "Let's make history."

Pacquiao now in the United States, training at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles once again.

