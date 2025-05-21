It's official: Returning Pacquiao to fight Barrios in Las Vegas

Pacquiao intends to highlight the week-long event with a boxing card at the Smart Araneta Coliseum where Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier battled before over 36,000 fans on Oct. 1, 1975. At least two world title fights featuring Filipinos will headline the show. The card will be on “Blow By Blow,” the TV program that launched Pacquiao’s career in 1995 and he revived in 2022. Event organizer Liza Elorde said plans are still being mapped out and will be finalized after the coming elections. The fights will be on Oct. 4, a Saturday and on the anniversary date itself, Oct. 1, a gala dinner will be held at the Okada Manila Hotel and Resort.

MANILA, Philippines -- Pac-Man is back.

Manny Pacquiao officially announced his return to the boxing ring as he is set to challenge World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao posted the fight on social media, with the bout scheduled on July 19 (July 20 Manila time).

The eight-division world champion is making his return to professional boxing after almost four years. His last professional bout was against Yordenis Ugas back in August 2021, which ended in a loss.

But now, he is aiming to win the welterweight title at age 46.

"I'm back," Pacquiao posted on Facebook. "Let's make history."

Pacquiao now in the United States, training at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles once again.