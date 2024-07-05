Tabuena sizzles with solid 67, trails by 1 in IS Morocco

This handout photo taken and released by the Asian Tour on October 8, 2023 shows Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines hitting a shot during the fourth round of the International Series Singapore golf tournament at the Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course) in Singapore.

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena kicked off the International Series Morocco with a fiery start, posting a solid six-under 67, placing him just one stroke behind Asian Tour No. 1 John Catlin after the first round Thursday.

The Filipino ace showcased his skills on the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam’s Red course, particularly excelling on the back nine. Tabuena strung together three consecutive birdies starting from the 12th hole, adding three more birdies over the last 10 holes.

His bogey-free round in the afternoon wave highlighted his high-caliber play, reminiscent of his runner-up finish in last year’s Order of Merit, which included a dramatic come-from-behind victory at the DGC Open in India.

Catlin, determined to uphold his top billing in the third of eight IS events leading to potential LIV Golf spots, highlighted his 66 with an eagle on the par-5 18th and a late birdie on the eighth hole. His flawless round slightly edged out the ICTSI-backed Tabuena, who had set the early pace with his 34-33 card.

Other notable performances included Ben Campbell, Sebastien Gros, and Rayhan Thomas, all shooting 68s, while three others, including Phachara Khongwatmai, posted 69s, creating a crowded leaderboard.

Among the Filipino contenders, Lloyd Go made a strong showing with an even-par 72, tying for 23rd along with compatriots Angelo Que and Justin Quiban. All four Filipino bets are well-positioned for the weekend rounds, showcasing their potential in the $2-million event.