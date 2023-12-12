^

Sports

Choco Mucho coach succeeds in getting best out of PVL finals-bound Flying Titans

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 12, 2023 | 9:48pm
Choco Mucho coach succeeds in getting best out of PVL finals-bound Flying Titans
Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Head coach Dante Alinsunurin has revitalized the Choco Mucho Flying Titans program in just his first year at the helm, steering the Rebisco-backed team to its first trip to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) finals.

Since entering the league in 2019, Choco Mucho’s best finish was fourth place. Now, after dumping the Cignal HD Spikers in three games, they are assured of at least a silver —also marking their first-ever podium finish in the PVL.

But Alinsunurin isn’t one to take away the limelight from his players.

“Sa akin, hindi [nakakagulat] eh. Kasi lahat naman ng players ko, kung iisipin, lahat sila galing sa champion teams,” said Alinsunuriun. 

“Talagang nandoon na eh. Siguro, ako lang yung naging dahilan para pagsama-samahin ulit o ibalik sa kanila yung kung ano yung meron sila dati.”

The Flying Titans are bannered by the likes of UAAP champions Kat Tolentino, Deanna Wong, Maddie Madayag and Bea de Leon. They also have elite volleyball aces like UST’s Sisi Rondina and UP’s Isa Molde.

Apart from leading the fan favorite team to the championship round against sister team and defending champions Creamline, the feat also serves as a personal achievement for Alinsunurin.

Having been met with much success in the men’s game, this is Alinsunurin’s first rodeo in the women’s pro scene. But again, credit was deflected to his wards.

“Syempre sa ngayon, thankful ako doon sa players ko na na-adapt agad yung gusto naming ituro sa kanila, pero syempre kailangan pa namin talagang i-polish pa yung mga kailangan namin gawin. Pero yun nga, dahil din naman sa tulong nila kaya namin to nakuha,” he said. 

“Kaya sobrang nagpapasalamat ako sa kanila, tiniyaga talaga nila kung paano ako mag-coach. Ang importante ngayon, nagkakaintindihan na kami. Sana magtuloy-tuloy pa,” he added.

Alinsunurin and the Flying Titans return to action in what is expected to be a blockbuster finals Game 1 on Thursday, December 14, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

vuukle comment

CHOCO MUCHO

DANTE ALINSUNURIN

FLYING TITANS

PVL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New NBA-licensed mobile game set for 2024 launch

New NBA-licensed mobile game set for 2024 launch

By Michelle Lojo | 10 hours ago
Tencent’s global games brand Level Infinite and game developer Lightspeed Studios have announced the launch of its mobile...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho, Cignal clash in do-or-die

Choco Mucho, Cignal clash in do-or-die

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Sister teams Creamline and Choco Mucho had established PVL crowd records 14,432 and 19,157 in two highly anticipated face-offs...
Sports
fbtw
Ronaldo says he's not done yet after 50th goal this year

Ronaldo says he's not done yet after 50th goal this year

10 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo said he had more left in him this year after scoring his 50th goal of 2023 in Al Nassr's 5-2 Saudi King...
Sports
fbtw
Williamson powers Pelicans past Wolves; Doncic dazzles for Mavs

Williamson powers Pelicans past Wolves; Doncic dazzles for Mavs

7 hours ago
Zion Williamson erupted for 36 points as the New Orleans Pelicans exploited the absence of Anthony Edwards to upset the Minnesota...
Sports
fbtw
No dayoff for Diouf in UP stint

No dayoff for Diouf in UP stint

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Aside from team captain CJ Cansino’s, the University of the Philippines will also have to fill the spot left by Malick...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Time Cargo shares honors in Fil-Am golf

Time Cargo shares honors in Fil-Am golf

23 hours ago
Ruel Cabral sank a pressure-packed four-foot putt to lift Time Cargo Logistics-2 to a two-point victory over Forest Hills-2...
Sports
fbtw
Smooth Razor, Braves sweep way to Last 8

Smooth Razor, Braves sweep way to Last 8

By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
Blackwater and Cavitex swept their respective groups to lead the early quarterfinalists in Leg 1 of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Third...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez elected Philta prexy

Olivarez elected Philta prexy

23 hours ago
Parañaque City Mayor Eric Olivarez was elected president of a reformed Philippine Tennis Association in yesterday’s...
Sports
fbtw

PSC ready for BP, PNG hosting

23 hours ago
With five days before the opening, the Philippine Sports Commission assured its full preparations to host the 2023 Batang Pinoy and Philippine National Games Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manil...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with