Choco Mucho coach succeeds in getting best out of PVL finals-bound Flying Titans

MANILA, Philippines – Head coach Dante Alinsunurin has revitalized the Choco Mucho Flying Titans program in just his first year at the helm, steering the Rebisco-backed team to its first trip to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) finals.

Since entering the league in 2019, Choco Mucho’s best finish was fourth place. Now, after dumping the Cignal HD Spikers in three games, they are assured of at least a silver —also marking their first-ever podium finish in the PVL.

But Alinsunurin isn’t one to take away the limelight from his players.

“Sa akin, hindi [nakakagulat] eh. Kasi lahat naman ng players ko, kung iisipin, lahat sila galing sa champion teams,” said Alinsunuriun.

“Talagang nandoon na eh. Siguro, ako lang yung naging dahilan para pagsama-samahin ulit o ibalik sa kanila yung kung ano yung meron sila dati.”

The Flying Titans are bannered by the likes of UAAP champions Kat Tolentino, Deanna Wong, Maddie Madayag and Bea de Leon. They also have elite volleyball aces like UST’s Sisi Rondina and UP’s Isa Molde.

Apart from leading the fan favorite team to the championship round against sister team and defending champions Creamline, the feat also serves as a personal achievement for Alinsunurin.

Having been met with much success in the men’s game, this is Alinsunurin’s first rodeo in the women’s pro scene. But again, credit was deflected to his wards.

“Syempre sa ngayon, thankful ako doon sa players ko na na-adapt agad yung gusto naming ituro sa kanila, pero syempre kailangan pa namin talagang i-polish pa yung mga kailangan namin gawin. Pero yun nga, dahil din naman sa tulong nila kaya namin to nakuha,” he said.

“Kaya sobrang nagpapasalamat ako sa kanila, tiniyaga talaga nila kung paano ako mag-coach. Ang importante ngayon, nagkakaintindihan na kami. Sana magtuloy-tuloy pa,” he added.

Alinsunurin and the Flying Titans return to action in what is expected to be a blockbuster finals Game 1 on Thursday, December 14, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.