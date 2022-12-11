^

Sports

Gutsy Pinay pairs assured of Beach Pro Tour medals

The Philippine Star
December 11, 2022 | 12:00am
Gutsy Pinay pairs assured of Beach Pro Tour medals
Jovelyn Gonzaga, left, and Sisi Rondina in action during the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures semifinals in Subic.
STAR / File

SUBIC, Philippines — The pairs of Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga and Genesa Jane Eslapor and Floremel Rodriguez disposed of their respective foes from Japan yesterday to guarantee the Philippines at least a bronze medal in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures at the Subic Bay Sand Court.

Rondina, considered as the face of Philippine beach volleyball, and her partner for two weeks Gonzaga sent home Ericka Habaguchi and Saki Maruyama, 18-21, 21-12, 15-7, in a quarterfinal match played under a glaring sun and before an enthusiastic crowd to advance to Sunday morning’s semifinals.

Eslapor and Rodriguez then took the court under overcast skies and similarly flashed inspired form in beating Ren Matsumoto and Non Matsumoto, 21-16, 21-18, to earn their own ticket to the semifinals.

That meant two possibilities for the Filipina pairs at the close of action in the event organized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

An all-Filipino final for a 1-2 podium finish happens if Rondina and Gonzaga beat Israel’s Yahli Ashush and Anita Dave and Eslapor and Rodriguez defeat another Japanese tandem Miyu Sakamoto and Mayu Sawame in the semifinals.

If they don’t, they square off in the battle for bronze.

Both ways, the Philippines is assured of the podium and a best finish ever in a prestigious international beach volleyball tournament.

“Thank you Sisi,” were Gonzaga’s first words and hugged Rondina tightly during their mixed zone interview moments after the match.

Gonzaga had her shades on but the tears flowing down her cheeks gave her emotions away.

Rondina responded with a playful tap on the cheeks of her partner for only two weeks.

“I’m really motivated and inspired by Sisi (Rondina) in the second set after struggling in the first set,” Gonzaga said. “She gave me confidence and she trusted me so I stepped up and finally made some key plays.”

It was only two weeks ago when Gonzaga was tapped to replace Bernadeth Pons, who has yet to fully recover from a shoulder injury. The Rondina-Pons tandem won back-to-back bronze medals in the Southeast Asian Games.

PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara was ecstatic over the twin victories.

“I salute the girls for playing tough and they didn’t disappoint the crowd,” Suzara said. “This is a great achievement so far, we are very, very happy.”

BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Katipunan rivals UP, Ateneo tip off UAAP championship battle

Katipunan rivals UP, Ateneo tip off UAAP championship battle

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
For the second straight and third overall in the last four seasons, the Katipunan rivals collide once more with the Fighting...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao vs Yoo exhibition fight to stream live on TapGo TV

Pacquiao vs Yoo exhibition fight to stream live on TapGo TV

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
It might be an exhibition match, but the world would like to see the legendary Manny Pacquiao at least one more time when...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao pokes fun at Jordan Clarkson after fight pose in game scuffle

Pacquiao pokes fun at Jordan Clarkson after fight pose in game scuffle

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Retired boxing legend Manny Pacquiao joked that he saw a future in boxing for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson after the latter...
Sports
fbtw
NU Pep coach steps down after clinching 7th UAAP crown

NU Pep coach steps down after clinching 7th UAAP crown

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Bernabe lifted the NU Pep Squad to cheerdance royalty, winning seven CDC titles in the last nine editions of the competition....
Sports
fbtw
Croatia: Penalty shootout Kings of the FIFA World Cup?

Croatia: Penalty shootout Kings of the FIFA World Cup?

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Despite their sterling record in spot kicks in the World Cup, the honor of having the most belongs not to the Croats, but...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CJH, Time Cargo bag Fil-Am plums

CJH, Time Cargo bag Fil-Am plums

1 hour ago
Camp John Hay and Time Cargo Logistics ruled their respective divisions in the A-Division of the 72nd Fil-Am Men’s Invitational...
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga extends title series

Zamboanga extends title series

1 hour ago
Jayvee Marcelino won’t stay behind the shadows of his twin brother Jaycee forever.
Sports
fbtw
Maroons-Eagles Part III: Retention vs Redemption

Maroons-Eagles Part III: Retention vs Redemption

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Retention versus redemption is the name of the game as reigning champion University of the Philippines and former three-time...
Sports
fbtw
All eyes on Manny

All eyes on Manny

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring in a six-round exhibition in Goyang, a Seoul satellite city, this morning (Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw

Knights: Team of destiny?

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
A three-peat feat beckons as Letran goes all out to finish off College of St. Benilde and complete a glorious finals sweep in NCAA Season 98 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with