^

Sports

Worried about tipping?

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
May 2, 2024 | 12:00am

LONDON – While the IOC plans to make the coming Paris Olympics an unforgettable experience for delegates and spectators, there is a strange apprehension, at least in English and even in French media, that tipping in restaurants may be a problem when the Games roll out.

An editorial in The Times newspaper called out French waiters who, if speculation is accurate, expect to be tipped beyond the usual 15 percent service charge when Olympic visitors dine outApparently, this attitude has infuriated the French public and the French network RFMTV recently dedicated a segment on how tipping has corrupted the otherwise pristine reputation of upright French waitersThe Times went as far as saying the American practice of leaving tips over and above service charge is because American waiters are paid low wages and almost demand to be given extra gratuity. “The French, who long scorned tips, are being corrupted by the Anglo-Saxons,” said The Times in an editorial titledKeep the Change.”

About 15 million visitors are expected to descend on Paris for the Olympics but that doesnt mean French restaurants will enjoy a boomAt the 2016 London Olympics, prime English eateries failed to cash in and even took a dip in sales as visitors went mainly to fast-food places where there are no waiters. “Restaurant owners fear they may lose business because many of their regular customers rent out their homes and leave the city and that tourists who paid for expensive tickets may avoid costly restaurants,” wrote David Chazan in The TimesThe situation could lead to French waiters pushing Olympic visitors for tips in exchange for prompt service and its worrying French authoritiesFrench pride is at stake and surely, surely French waiters wont hear the end of it if they persist in prodding customers for abonus.” Business could wind up even worse.

But to tip or not to tip shouldnt bother the Paris Organizing Committee as much as finalizing the program for the GamesThe first priority is the opening ceremony, the host nations welcome and display of staging excellenceIt is reported that French organizers are doing away with the traditional parade at the athletics stadium and instead, plan on gathering delegations in river boats to sail down the Seine with 500,000 spectators lined up along the banks.

IOC president Thomas Bach is excited to witness a spectacular kick-off without hitches. “The very meticulous, very professional approach gives us all the confidence that we can have this opening ceremony in the River Seine and that this will be iconic, will be unforgettable for the athletes and everybody will be safe and secure,” said BachThere are certainly more urgent concerns than tipping.

vuukle comment

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho target finals berth-clinching wins

Petro Gazz, Choco Mucho target finals berth-clinching wins

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
In the next few days, the Premier Volleyball League's skies will have the same two teams that have been dominating it recently...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Sean Climaco eyes impressive ONE Championship debut

Fil-Am Sean Climaco eyes impressive ONE Championship debut

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Filipino-American fighter Sean Climaco is aiming to make his presence felt in his ONE Championship debut when he takes on...
Sports
fbtw
San Beda, CEU clash in win-or-go-home for last PBA D-League finals slot

San Beda, CEU clash in win-or-go-home for last PBA D-League finals slot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda and Centro Escolar University battle for one last time in a win-or-go-home semifinal Game 3 Thursday...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline's Valdez all praises for Choco Mucho after breakthrough win

Creamline's Valdez all praises for Choco Mucho after breakthrough win

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Alyssa Valdez couldn’t help but admire the mental strength of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans as they finally got over...
Sports
fbtw
Alfaro keys Valientes squeaker en route to Sketch cagefest crown

Alfaro keys Valientes squeaker en route to Sketch cagefest crown

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Peter Alfaro converted on an acrobatic layup at the buzzer to lift the Zamboanga Valientes over fellow Filipino squad Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
San Beda, CEU eye 2nd finals slot

San Beda, CEU eye 2nd finals slot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda and Centro Escolar U battle in a win-or-go-home Game 3 today at the Ynares Sports Arena for the...
Sports
fbtw
St. Benilde blazes way past Perpetual

St. Benilde blazes way past Perpetual

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
St. Benilde extinguished University of Perpetual Help, 25-14, 25-18, 25-7, yesterday to move closer to sweeping its way to...
Sports
fbtw
First Lady backs FIVB WC 2025

First Lady backs FIVB WC 2025

1 hour ago
The Philippines’ solo hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025 took a giant stride after...
Sports
fbtw
FiberXers exit with grace, shock Tropang Giga

FiberXers exit with grace, shock Tropang Giga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The Converge FiberXers held on and stunned the TNT Tropang Giga, 107-103, to finish their PBA Philippine Cup campaign on a...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with