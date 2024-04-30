^

Alfaro keys Valientes squeaker en route to Sketch cagefest crown

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
April 30, 2024 | 3:26pm
Zamboanga Valientes
Philstar.com / Ralph Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines – Peter Alfaro converted on an acrobatic layup at the buzzer to lift the Zamboanga Valientes over fellow Filipino squad Pilipinas Hong Kong, 51-49, to rule the Sketch World Cup Championship.

After Pilipinas Hong Kong tied the game up at 49-all with two free throws, Valientes center Jerome Ferrer inbounded the ball to Job Alcantara, who found Alfaro for the game-winning play.

Alfaro spun and soared for a lay-up, overcoming two defenders by twisting in mid-air to nail the basket and give the Valientes the crown.

The team captain Alfaro, a former San Beda standout, top-scored for Zamboanga with 13 points, followed by Joewish Gracia with 12 and Med Salim with 10.

It was not an easy path to the title for the Valientes, who had to pull off an upset quarterfinal win over a previously unbeaten Canadian squad led by the 6-foot-11 Jason Hanninal, a former NCAA Division 1 player. 

Former PBA player Mike Tolomia and Jerome Ferrer are also part of the Valientes squad, who are supported by Col. Ariel Querubin, Dandy Feneral, Jeremy Go, owners Cory Navarro and Mike Venezuala, Mayor John Dalipe and Rep. Mannix Dalipe.

