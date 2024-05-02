San Beda, CEU eye 2nd finals slot

MANILA, Philippines — Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda and Centro Escolar U battle in a win-or-go-home Game 3 today at the Ynares Sports Arena for the right to challenge reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup finals next week.

The Green Archers booked a third straight finals trip with a 2-0 sweep of Go Torakku-St. Clare after a 105-70 win last Tuesday while the Red Lions dragged the Scorpions to a sudden death with an 84-76 Game 2 win.

NCAA champion San Beda and CEU, the back-to-back UCAL champion, face off at 7:30 p.m. with the survivor marching on to the best-of-three Last Dance versus UAAP champion La Salle, out to win its third straight D-League title.

“Laban lang. Dehado kami dito kasi wala kaming seven-footer at Class A na import (Abdul-Wahab Olusesi for CEU). Of course, they have good locals also and they’re well-coached by coach Jeff (Perlas). Hindi na nakakagulat na championship team sila,” warned San Beda coach Yuri Escueta.

Prior to a crucial Game 2 win to stave off elimination, San Beda was winless against the Olusesi-led CEU in two games this conference, including a tough 75-71 loss in their series opener.

But the Red Lions finally surpassed that hurdle and proved they have what it takes to go neck-and-neck with the Scorpions.