First Lady backs FIVB WC 2025

The Philippine Star
May 2, 2024 | 12:00am
First Lady Liza Marcos (seventh from left) and Presidential son William Vincent Marcos (sixth from left) are shown with (from left) Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) vice president Ricky Palou and secretary-general Donaldo Caringal, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann, Tourism Sec. Christina Garcia Frasco, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, Volleyball World CEO Finn Taylor, PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara and national player Bryan Bagunas.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ solo hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025 took a giant stride after First Lady Liza Marcos vowed her full support during an organizational meeting in Malacañang last Tuesday.

“The First Lady readily gave her full support to the country’s solo hosting of the world championship,” said Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara after the meeting.

“She’s so enthusiastic about the event and showed everyone in the room her love for sports,” Suzara added.

In firming up Malacañang’s support, the First Lady asked youngest Presidential son William Vincent Araneta Marcos to join the meeting for the 32-nation – including the Philippines – event set Sept. 12 to 28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and MOA Arena.

The meeting practically nailed all hinges for a smooth hosting of the event. Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano and Tourism Sec. Christina Garcia Frasco were also present.

