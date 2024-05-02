St. Benilde blazes way past Perpetual

Lady Blazers ace Wielyn Estoque (left) and Altas skipper Louie Ramirez both stamped their classes.

MANILA, Philippines — St. Benilde extinguished University of Perpetual Help, 25-14, 25-18, 25-7, yesterday to move closer to sweeping its way to the NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball finals at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The win was the Lady Blazers’ eighth in as many matches this season.

St. Benilde only needs to beat Lyceum of the Philippines U, the former’s finals rival last year, on Saturday to move straight to the best-of-three championship for a chance at an amazing three-peat feat.

Yesterday’s win was St. Benilde’s 37th straight, an incredible streak that began during the pandemic-halted 2020 season.