^

Sports

After setback vs Bo, Olsim to do everything to avoid losing again

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 10, 2022 | 10:19am
After setback vs Bo, Olsim to do everything to avoid losing again
Jenelyn Olsim
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Jenelyn Olsim is highly determined after suffering a quick loss to China's Meng Bo in ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks last week.

Olsim's first taste of action at the Mall of Asia Arena took an unfortunate turn after she was KO'ed in just 24 seconds in her strawweight bout which soured Team Lakay's bid for a great showing in front of the hometown crowd.

The SEA Games medalist was hardly able to show her wares against her Chinese foe.

But with the setback now behind her, Olsim focuses on doing everything that she can to return to her winning ways.

"This loss for me, it happened so fast," Olsim lamented after the fight.

"If ever that I have to change everything, I will do it, just to not lose like this again." she added.

Bo had already expressed desire to face Olsim again, as she missed her weight and had to settle for a catchweight bout.

The Baguio-based fighter said she was open to facing Bo again, but also said she was eager to return to the ONE Circle against any foe.

"I'm open to any other matches in the future but yeah, I think she wants the rematch because she didn't get her weight right," said Olsim.

Olsim's loss was part of a frustrating 2-5 showing for Team Lakay in ONE 164, compounded by the loss of Joshua Pacio's strawweight title as he fell to Jarred Brooks.

Of the seven fighters from Olsim's gym, only Jhanlo Sangiao and Jeremy Pacatiw were able to come out victorious.

Olsim, Pacio, Eduard Folayang, Geje Eustaquio and Adonis Sevilleno all fell in their respective bouts.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao pokes fun at Jordan Clarkson after fight pose in game scuffle

Pacquiao pokes fun at Jordan Clarkson after fight pose in game scuffle

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Retired boxing legend Manny Pacquiao joked that he saw a future in boxing for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson after the latter...
Sports
fbtw
Marcos takes hat off to Hidilyn

Marcos takes hat off to Hidilyn

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
While the Philippine Sports Commission has yet to roll out any cash incentive for Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, the three-gold winner...
Sports
fbtw
Controversial ex-JRU cager Amores signs with regional pro squad

Controversial ex-JRU cager Amores signs with regional pro squad

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Embattled hoops star John Amores has found a new home with the Zamboanga Valientes, signing a pro contract with the squad...
Sports
fbtw
Rondina, Gonzaga deliver in Subic

Rondina, Gonzaga deliver in Subic

By Nelson Beltran | 11 hours ago
Before a sizable cheering crowd, Sisi Rondina and Jovs Gonzaga led a proud stand by the home teams in the Volleyball World...
Sports
fbtw
No mercy from Suarez

No mercy from Suarez

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Three-time SEA Games gold medalist Charly Suarez promised no mercy in his scheduled 12-round fight against Indonesian southpaw...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Go falls by 6 after 70 in Saudi Open

Go falls by 6 after 70 in Saudi Open

By Jan Veran | 7 minutes ago
After an impressive seven-birdie against two-bogey card in the first round at the long, desert layout, Go settled for a three-birdie,...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina gains with 69, firms up LPGA Tour card bid

Ardina gains with 69, firms up LPGA Tour card bid

By Jan Veran | 9 minutes ago
Ardina banked on a solid backside start of 33 to cushion the impact of a two-birdie, two-bogey stint in the last nine holes...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist, ECHO collide with compatriots in M4 group stages

Blacklist, ECHO collide with compatriots in M4 group stages

By Michelle Lojo | 45 minutes ago
Filipino teams Blacklist International and ECHO Philippines will be facing fellow Filipinos in the opening matches of the...
Sports
fbtw
France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out

France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out

1 hour ago
France have brushed aside a series of injuries to key players to reach the last eight in their title defence, inspired by...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig, Negros collide for PCAP Open Conference crown

Pasig, Negros collide for PCAP Open Conference crown

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
With a win tonight, Pasig can claim to be the best team in the league for this year — a dynasty in the making with...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with