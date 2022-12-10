After setback vs Bo, Olsim to do everything to avoid losing again

MANILA, Philippines — Jenelyn Olsim is highly determined after suffering a quick loss to China's Meng Bo in ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks last week.

Olsim's first taste of action at the Mall of Asia Arena took an unfortunate turn after she was KO'ed in just 24 seconds in her strawweight bout which soured Team Lakay's bid for a great showing in front of the hometown crowd.

The SEA Games medalist was hardly able to show her wares against her Chinese foe.

But with the setback now behind her, Olsim focuses on doing everything that she can to return to her winning ways.

"This loss for me, it happened so fast," Olsim lamented after the fight.

"If ever that I have to change everything, I will do it, just to not lose like this again." she added.

Bo had already expressed desire to face Olsim again, as she missed her weight and had to settle for a catchweight bout.

The Baguio-based fighter said she was open to facing Bo again, but also said she was eager to return to the ONE Circle against any foe.

"I'm open to any other matches in the future but yeah, I think she wants the rematch because she didn't get her weight right," said Olsim.

Olsim's loss was part of a frustrating 2-5 showing for Team Lakay in ONE 164, compounded by the loss of Joshua Pacio's strawweight title as he fell to Jarred Brooks.

Of the seven fighters from Olsim's gym, only Jhanlo Sangiao and Jeremy Pacatiw were able to come out victorious.

Olsim, Pacio, Eduard Folayang, Geje Eustaquio and Adonis Sevilleno all fell in their respective bouts.