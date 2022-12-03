Sangiao submits Lauron, Olsim suffers KO loss in ONE 164

MANILA, Philippines — Jhanlo Sangiao netted the first victory for Team Lakay in ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks after submitting compatriot LA Lauron in the first round here at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

A performance that also nabbed Sangiao a $USD50,000 bonus — the first-ever for the Baguio-based stable — saw him use a rear naked choke against Lauron to end the bout at 1:48 in the opening round.

Sangiao came back from a one-year layoff due to injury with guns blazing as he grappled well with Lauron.

The ONE Warrior Series Philippines contestant brought the fireworks to Sangiao when he leaped to action at the opening bell.

But Sangiao remained composed and brought the fight to the ground. It wasn't long before the second-generation star was able to find Lauron's back and set the choke in place.

Sangiao thus improved to 5-0 in his professional MMA career and now stands at 2-0 in ONE Championship.

In the opening bout of the lead card, Sangiao's stablemate Jenelyn Olsim absorbed a quick loss at the hands of China's Meng Bo in a 59.3kg catchweight contest.

Bo caught Olsim with a viscious right hook just 24 seconds into the opening round that floored Olsim and prompted the referee to stop the fight.

The Chinese fighter snapped a two-bout win streak to improve to 20-6. Meanwhile, Olsim fell to 6-4.

Other results saw Lara Fernandez take a split decision win over Dangkongfah Banchamek in a women's atomweight muay thai contest. Tagir Khalilov then scored a tremendous first-round TKO of Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi in the other muay thai bout.