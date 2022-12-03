^

Sports

Sangiao submits Lauron, Olsim suffers KO loss in ONE 164

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 3, 2022 | 8:31pm
Sangiao submits Lauron, Olsim suffers KO loss in ONE 164
Jhanlo Sangiao
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Jhanlo Sangiao netted the first victory for Team Lakay in ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks after submitting compatriot LA Lauron in the first round here at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

A performance that also nabbed Sangiao a $USD50,000 bonus — the first-ever for the Baguio-based stable — saw him use a rear naked choke against Lauron to end the bout at 1:48 in the opening round.

Sangiao came back from a one-year layoff due to injury with guns blazing as he grappled well with Lauron.

The ONE Warrior Series Philippines contestant brought the fireworks to Sangiao when he leaped to action at the opening bell.

But Sangiao remained composed and brought the fight to the ground. It wasn't long before the second-generation star was able to find Lauron's back and set the choke in place.

Sangiao thus improved to 5-0 in his professional MMA career and now stands at 2-0 in ONE Championship.

In the opening bout of the lead card, Sangiao's stablemate Jenelyn Olsim absorbed a quick loss at the hands of China's Meng Bo in a 59.3kg catchweight contest.

Bo caught Olsim with a viscious right hook just 24 seconds into the opening round that floored Olsim and prompted the referee to stop the fight.

The Chinese fighter snapped a two-bout win streak to improve to 20-6. Meanwhile, Olsim fell to 6-4.

Other results saw Lara Fernandez take a split decision win over Dangkongfah Banchamek in a women's atomweight muay thai contest. Tagir Khalilov then scored a tremendous first-round TKO of Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi in the other muay thai bout.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Folayang rues early stoppage in TKO loss to Marques

Folayang rues early stoppage in TKO loss to Marques

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Folayang, who was getting into his groove before he was caught by a right straight by Marques that floored him, believed that...
Sports
fbtw
Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
In a letter addressed to the "boxing community of the world", Suzy Padilla Tuano came to defense of the 88-year-old referee...
Sports
fbtw

Anomalies in Pacman’s fight quashed

By Joaquin M. Henson | 22 hours ago
WBA referee/judge Silvestre Abainza and WBC judge Rey Danseco said yesterday there is no basis to claims by referee Carlos Padilla that anomalies marred the fight between Manny Pacquiao and Australian Nedal Hussein...
Sports
fbtw
Malykhin scores 100K knockout in electric ending to ONE Fight Night 5

Malykhin scores 100K knockout in electric ending to ONE Fight Night 5

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The main event of the first of twin events by ONE Championship here, Malykhin absolutely demolished erstwhile reigning champion...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang falls to Marques in 2nd round TKO

Folayang falls to Marques in 2nd round TKO

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Folayang had been getting into rhythm in the fight when he was floored by the lankier Marques and he fell flat on his fa...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vera retires from MMA after Aliakbari loss, Eustaquio's streak ends

Vera retires from MMA after Aliakbari loss, Eustaquio's streak ends

By Luisa Morales | 14 minutes ago
Vera, 45, announced his retirement from MMA in the post-fight interview inside the ONE Circle.
Sports
fbtw
Pacatiw bounces back, Zamboanga sours Sevilleno's ONE debut

Pacatiw bounces back, Zamboanga sours Sevilleno's ONE debut

By Luisa Morales | 48 minutes ago
Pacatiw not only outslugged Thang but also dominated him with a tremendous ground game en route to the finish.
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena slips in weather-suspended Indonesian Masters

Tabuena slips in weather-suspended Indonesian Masters

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Tabuena bucked a bogey on No. 15 at resumption of his second round play that was halted due to darkness Friday with two birdies...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina rebounds with solid 67, but Pagdanganan stumbles in LPGA Q-Series

Ardina rebounds with solid 67, but Pagdanganan stumbles in LPGA Q-Series

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Ardina dominated the backside of the par-71 Falls with birdies on Nos. 10, 11 and 14 as she completed a 34-33 that included...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Malick Diouf set to win UAAP MVP; Tigress Soriano runs away with women's plum

UP's Malick Diouf set to win UAAP MVP; Tigress Soriano runs away with women's plum

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Senegalese big man normed 10.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Maroons....
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with