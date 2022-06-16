Philippines-Japan volleyball friendly called off due to health protocols

MANILA, Philippines — The exhibition match between the Philippine men's national volleyball team and Japan slated for Thursday has been cancelled due to health protocols.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) announced that the match, one of two friendlies for the men's side of the PNVF International Challenge, will not push through at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

They did not expound on what "health and safety protocols" were considered to lead to the cancellation.

The PNVF announced, however, that ticket refunds for fans will be known through Ticketnet.

"The PNVF apologizes to fans who looked forward to the match," it said in a statement.

Last weekend, two exhibition matches between the Philippine women's team against Thailand and Japan were staged also in San Juan.

The games were held as a side event to the ongoing Volleyball Nations League games being held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The men's team has one exhibition game remaning, against Germany, on June 27.