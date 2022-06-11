Thailand makes short work of Philippine volleybelles in friendly

MANILA, Philippines — Thailand hardly broke a sweat against the Philippine women's volleyball team in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) International Challenge, beating them in three sets, 25-13, 25-10, 25-16, at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Saturday.

It was the first of two exhibition matches organized by the PNVF for the women's team as part of the build up for the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) that will be held in Quezon City.

Led by Pimpichaya Kokram and Sasipapron Janthawisut, the Thais asserted their mastery over their regional opponents.

Kokram top-scored with 15 markers while Saipapron had 13 points despite playing in only two sets.

Thailand needed only an hour and 16 minutes to dispose of the Filipinas.

Aby Marano and Dell Palomata scored six and five points, respectively, for the home team.

Thailand (3-1) faces Canada (2-2) in the next match of the VNL at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Meanwhile, the Philippines takes onJapan in the second exhibition match of the friendly tournament.