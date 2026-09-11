PatMen embraces sacrifices, silences doubters after GE's VCT Pacific Stage 2 triumph

MANILA, Philippines — For Filipino Valorant veteran Patrick "PatMen" Mendoza, Global Esports' VCT Pacific Stage 2 championship was more than just another trophy.

It was validation for the sacrifices, the struggles and the belief that success in esports is often built on countless setbacks.

As Global Esports closed out its title-winning run, Mendoza admitted he was already confident that teammate Xavier "Xavi8k" Juan would deliver in a crucial late-round situation.

“Noong time na yun, I know Xavi gonna win. Because sobrang galing din mag-close ng rounds ni Xavi. And then noong nanalo, like, grabe yung feeling. Like, parang yung pagod. Yung sacrifices. Lahat, everything. Parang worth it siya. Maski yung back pain ko parang nawala,” Mendoza said in an interview with Filipino media.

The victory marked one of the biggest accomplishments in Mendoza's career, especially after a whirlwind year that saw him join Global Esports under unusual circumstances.

According to Mendoza, the move happened at the last minute while he was still waiting for clearance following his stint with Paper Rex.

“Sobrang bilis ng mga ganap. Nakasali ako ng Global Esports last minute. Kasi magkakaroon na ng roster lock. And naghihintay lang ako ng go-signal from Paper Rex kung pwede na ako mag-join ng other team,” shared Mendoza.

A key factor behind his decision was familiarity. Mendoza already had existing relationships with several players on the roster, particularly Juan and Go "UdoTan" Kyung-won.

“Si Xavi is pasok na sa GE. So, that time nag-uusap kami din ni Xavi. And he wants me to join Global Esports as well. May mga other opportunities rin pero mas gusto ko piliin yung may kakilala akong players. Dahil naging kakampi ko na si Xavi sa NAOS before. And also, naging kakampi ko din si Udotan for a short time in Talon Esports. Yun yung naging decision ko. Kaya ako nag-Global Esports.” recalled Mendoza.

The championship also carried personal significance for Mendoza, who acknowledged the criticism he had received after he left Paper Rex, with many saying he only won a trophy because he was part as what was dubbed "super star team."

“Ang dami ko ring doubters. I mean, hindi man may iwasan yun. Kahit si Lebron James may doubters. Kahit si Michael Jordan may doubters,” said Mendoza.

He stressed that winning in esports is rarely straightforward and often requires enduring repeated failures before finally reaching the top.

“Marami rin akong ginawa, actually. Para makamit tong trophy again. Kasi sobrang hirap sa esports. Matatalo ka ng 100 times bago ka manalo. And sa larangan namin, laging isa lang ang team na nanalo. Which is sobrang hirap. And minsan kailangan mo lang na magkaroon ng magandang mindset,” said Mendoza.

With the Pacific title secured, Mendoza and Global Esports are now turning their attention to Valorant Champions, where the world's best teams will compete for the game's most prestigious trophy.

For Mendoza, maintaining confidence and mental strength will be among the team's biggest priorities.

“For Champions, I think tatrabahuhin namin yung mind-set. Yung mga strengths namin. Mahirap din sa champs kasi halos lahat ng team talaga magagaling. Kaya sila nandun dahil deserve nila yung spots din at the same time. Isa sa pinaka kailangan naming imaintain is yung confidence and yung form namin as players. Dahil saesports, sobrang hirap kapag dumating sa point na meron ka lang isang bad game. Parang nakalimutan mo na lahat yung magandang games mo. Ang isa pa sa pinaka mahirap is if naging kalaban mo yung sarili mo,” said Mendoza.

As Global Esports prepares to represent the region on the world stage, Mendoza also hopes their success can inspire aspiring Filipino players. Drawing from his own experiences, the now two-time VCT Pacific champion encouraged young players to learn from the journeys of others as they pursue their goals.

"Sobrang saya na we're able to represent the Philippines in Valorant. hope we become inspiration for some aspiring youths na gustong maging athletes din at the same time. I mean, hindi siyang madali. Ako na nagsasabi, but. I hope they can learn from our experiences."

Global Esports will open the Valorant Champions group stages against EMEA's Team Vitality on Saturday, September 26, at 7 p.m. (Manila time).