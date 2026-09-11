Philippines embarks in first-ever Mobile Legends tourney at Asian Games with redemption, history in mind

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will enter the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament in the Asian Games with an opportunity to make history as the title makes its debut in the continental competition.

For Karl "Karltzy" Nepomuceno, the event represents more than just another international tournament. It is a chance to represent the country on one of the biggest stages in sports while pursuing a gold medal that would further strengthen the Philippines' standing as one of the world's premier MLBB nations.

“Masaya kami na nasali yung MLBB sa esports sa Asian Games. Expect namin na gagalingan namin, sobrang nakaka-proud,” Nepomuceno said in an interview with media after the Philippine Olympic Committee’s send-off ceremony for the country's Asian Games athletes at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum Thursday, September 10.

The veteran jungler said the team understands the significance of competing in the first-ever MLBB event at the Asian Games and is eager to make the most of the historic opportunity.

“Excited kaming lahat at sobrang proud namin sa sarili namin kasi ito yung kauna-unahang MLBB sa Asian Games. Kaya bibigay talaga namin best namin.” added Nepomuceno.

The veteran jungler from Team Liquid Philippines is not new to wearing the national jersey. He was part of the first MLBB roster of the country's national esports team, Sibol, when esports debuted in the Southeast Asian Games back in 2019. He then won his second SEA Games gold medal last year when he took part in the 2025 edition of the biennial meet in Thailand, continuing the country's dominance in the esports title.

While excitement surrounds the tournament, the Philippine squad is also drawing motivation from its recent disappointment at the Mid Season Cup, where it fell short of expectations on the international stage.

Nepomuceno admitted the result remains fresh in the players' minds and serves as extra motivation heading into the Asian Games.

“Very confident naman po kami. Pero alam pa rin naming pangit yung run namin nung MSC kaya babawi kami. Yun [naging] motivation ko [rin], gustong-gusto ko makabawi sa last loss namin na ganito,” said Nepomuceno.

Preparation for the tournament has largely mirrored the team's approach to other major competitions as the players juggle their responsibilities as pros as well as national athletes, though the historic nature of the event has pushed everyone to work harder.

“Tingin ko mas nag-double effort kami ngayon kasi yun nga, first (MLBB) to sa Asian Games,” said Nepomuceno.

Despite the Philippines' reputation as a powerhouse in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Nepomuceno believes there is little separating the top teams on the international stage and stressed that the squad is approaching every opponent with respect.

“Tingin ko po kasi ngayon, lahat, pantay-pantay na talaga. Wala kaming, parang tinitingnan talaga. Ti-treat namin sarili namin na kami talaga yung challenger.”

The 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya Japan will begin on September 19, with the esports events to held from September 23 to October 3 at the Aichi International Exhibition Center.

Besides MLBB, Sibol will also be competing in five other titles: Identity V, Naraka: Bladepoint, Honor of Kings, Puyo Puyo Champions and Pokemon Unite.